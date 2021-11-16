Cybellum and HCL Technologies Partner to Deliver Solutions That Address Automotive Cybersecurity Risk Assessment and Regulatory Requirements Cooperation to drive a range of cybersecurity solutions and services for global automotive industry

TEL AVIV, Israel and NOIDA, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, a leading automotive cybersecurity threat and risk assessment solution provider, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company.

This partnership capitalizes on the strong emphasis of both companies to ensure security as vehicles are increasingly evolving to become connected devices. As part of this partnership, HCL will deploy a scaled delivery model of the Cybellum Cyber Digital Twins platform with associated services to manufacturers and suppliers. This model will deliver a comprehensive solution for risk assessment, automated vulnerability management, compliance to regulatory requirements and continual monitoring of emerging cyber threats.

A dedicated team of HCL cybersecurity experts will drive the initiative, ensuring the joint solution addresses the exact needs of automotive and mobility companies, specifically focused on UNECE WP. 29 regulations and forthcoming ISO/SAE 21434 policies.

"In HCL, we found a strong partner who brings to the table vast experience and knowledge of the automotive and transportation industries along with proven capabilities in executing large scale projects for leading OEMs and their suppliers," said Colin Blou, CRO of Cybellum. "Cybellum is dedicated to powering product security teams in developing, producing and maintaining secured connected vehicles. We are excited to pair our technology with HCL's strategic expertise to accelerate the adoption of the Cyber Digital Twins platform across the globe."

"Partnering with Cybellum will facilitate HCL in engineering a high-performance and scalable automotive risk assessment solution," said Vijay Anand Guntur, Corporate Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies. "This will address the cybersecurity and regulatory challenges the automotive and mobility industries face. We are excited to engage in this partnership with Cybellum to provide end-to-end solutions for some of the most challenging security issues facing these industries."

About Cybellum

Cybellum empowers automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the entire vehicle life cycle. Our agentless solution scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber vulnerabilities. Manufacturers can then take immediate actions and eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road. Read more at www.cybellum.com

