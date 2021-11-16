Gartner® Positions Optanix as a Challenger in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services Optanix positioned as a Challenger for the second year in a row

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optanix, the leader in intelligent business service assurance, today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. This is the second year in a row that Optanix has appeared in the Challengers quadrant.

Placement in the MNS MQ is based on Gartner's evaluation of Optanix's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Gartner defines managed network services (MNS) as "a vendor's delivery of primarily operational support for a new environment in which the hardware assets, financial obligations and personnel still remain on the books of the customer." Optanix's placement in the 2021 MNS Magic Quadrant is based on Gartner analysts' evaluation of its ability to execute and its completeness of vision among vendors in the MNS market. The company was positioned highest in the Challengers quadrant in the Magic Quadrant for ability to execute.

Optanix occupies a unique space in the MNS market as a longtime managed service provider with its own internally developed full-stack service assurance platform. Optanix's MNS offering, the Optanix Remote Management Service (RMS), takes advantage of the company's integrated organizational approach by combining Optanix people, processes and technology into a comprehensive service assurance solution.

Optanix RMS is a complete and proactive 24x7 ITIL incident management and remediation service, powered by the Optanix Platform and staffed by engineers with training and experience on an array of technologies. As part of Optanix RMS, the Optanix Platform proactively detects, validates and diagnoses incidents and immediately notifies the engineers in the Optanix support center. This gives them the information they need to rapidly remediate issues and keep customers' critical business services up and running.

"Optanix is honored to once again be recognized by Gartner," said Edmond Baydian, CTO, Optanix. "We believe our inclusion as a Challenger in the MNS Magic Quadrant for the second straight year is due in large part to the continual investments we make in our team and technology. It is also a testament to the hard work that everyone across our organization does to deliver value and differentiation to both partners and end-clients through our proactive managed network services offering and service delivery platform."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett and Danielle Young, 10 November 2021

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optanix:

Optanix is the leader in intelligent business service assurance. The Optanix Platform delivers predictive and proactive performance and availability management across hybrid infrastructures, with a focus on real-time communications use-cases. It is available as a standalone solution or as the engine behind Optanix's Remote Management Service (RMS). For more information, please visit www.optanix.com.

