HoMedics Redefines Passive Wellness with Launch of drift

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HoMedics, an established leader in wellness and home health innovations, today announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind sandscape table, drift. As a beacon for personal well-being, the brand is expanding its portfolio and bringing mindfulness to the forefront. Drift promotes calmness as it creates a variety of mesmerizing patterns within the sand while also serving as a modern decorative piece for the home.



The modern product design features a glass overlay with a bed of sand beneath, through which a metal ball moves smoothly via a magnetic process. Through an intuitive app available on IOS devices, users can choose from hundreds of patterns and mood setting colors, control the speed and brightness, or pick the perfect design playlist. drift is updated regularly with new designs and features, maintaining a fun and dynamic experience that keeps consumers engaged. In addition, the device aids consumers in their journey for relaxation, bringing mindfulness into the home, improving mood, inspiring creativity, and enhancing focus.

"We believe that well-being starts at home and the introduction of drift to our product portfolio completes an important piece of our brand's mission, to provide consumers with innovative products that harmonize mind, body and soul," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "We are dedicated as a company to help deliver optimal, holistic wellness options to our consumers, and with this new offering we aim to make it easier to create mindful moments within your day."

In support of the mental health community, HoMedics is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help address the critical need for individuals with mental health diagnoses to care for their mental and physical health. With every drift purchase, HoMedics will donate a portion of proceeds to NAMI and their Hearts+Minds program.

drift will launch in two different colorways, black and cream, and two size options, a 16-inch diameter and a 21-inch diameter, with price points ranging from $349.99 – $449.99. drift is also being featured at Showfields in Miami Beach, FL.

HoMedics continues to push the boundaries of wellness innovation on all fronts, recently welcoming three new offerings to its popular line of massage devices – Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion, Therapist Select DuoTemp Pro Percussion Massager and 3-in-1 Pro Foot Massager with Heat. With these newest launches available right on time for the holiday season and many more ahead, the brand is truly redefining what it means to live well.

To learn more about drift, the expanded massage portfolio along with the brand's full suite of wellness products, visit www.homedics.com.

About HoMedics

As the innovative leader in self-care, wellness, and personal health products, HoMedics strives to provide products that promote overall well-being. Its extensive line of personal wellness products allows you to protect your health, relax your body, renew your spirit and enhance your life. For products and information, visit https://www.homedics.com.

