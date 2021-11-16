Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend

Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock.  This represents an increase of $.10 per share, or 9 percent, from the previous $1.10 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2021.  The dividend will be payable December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Donald J. MacLeod


(716) 842–5138 



Media Contact:

Maya Dillon


(212) 415-0557 

M&T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-increased-common-stock-dividend-301426171.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.