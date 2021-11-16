SafeAuto Launches Sober Driving Campaign to Give Drivers Safe Ways to Celebrate this Holiday Season New survey finds nearly half of Americans ages 21-34 are more likely to drive after consuming alcohol over the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While many Americans celebrated the holidays at home last year, more families are expected to travel and gather once again, which could lead to an uptick in drunk driving.

A new national survey of over 1,900 US adults ages 21+, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of SafeAuto, reveals 40 percent of Americans ages 21-34 say they are more likely to drive after consuming alcohol over the holidays than other times of the year. The survey also found more than 6 in 10 Americans ages 21+ (62%) worry they've been a passenger in a vehicle when they've known the driver has had too much to drink, while 49% of those 21-34 say they themselves have regretted driving after having too much to drink.

To encourage drivers to celebrate safely, SafeAuto is launching the We Got You: Drive Sober Get Rewarded campaign to help drivers make a plan when alcohol is involved, giving away Uber rides and hotel stays to help them do so.

"Drunk driving is always more prevalent during the holidays , with Thanksgiving and the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve often among the deadliest for drivers," said Amber Yeray, Marketing Leader, SafeAuto. "We want everyone to play it safe this holiday season, and that starts by having a plan to avoid drunk driving such as using rideshare, having a designated driver, or making arrangements to stay somewhere for the night."

Whether behind the wheel or as a passenger, SafeAuto wants to make sure consumers don't end up in a dangerous situation when alcohol is involved over the holidays. Only about 3 in 5 Americans ages 21+ (62%) say they always make a plan to get home safely after drinking alcohol. To help drivers make a plan to celebrate safely, SafeAuto is giving away over $35,000 in Uber rides and hotel stays through the We Got You: Drive Sober Get Rewarded campaign. For a chance to win all consumers must do is:

Instagram . Follow SafeAuto on

Like the posts about staying sober while driving, which will be posted on Wednesdays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15 .

Comment on the post "Play it Safe."

Share the post to your story.

Additional rules apply*

Each week, 200 people will be randomly selected to win a $25 Uber voucher and 5 people will be randomly selected to win a $500 gift card for a hotel stay. For more information about the giveaway, click here .

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of SafeAuto between October 19-21, 2021 among 2,006 US adults ages 18+, among whom 1,936 are ages 21+. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. Complete methodology is available upon request.

About SafeAuto

Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc., an Allstate Company, has been a leading provider of affordable state minimum coverage since its founding in 1993. SafeAuto has always been proud to call Columbus, Ohio home. With an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and the idea that everybody has the right to have insurance, we're now providing options in 28 states for drivers who are looking to save hard-earned dollars. SafeAuto offers flexible payment plans, immediate coverage, and 24/7 customer service through the phone and web. Whether you're looking for auto, commercial, home, life, motorcycle or renters insurance, our dedicated team rides with you around the clock to ensure we are providing you the coverage that fits your needs. Our agents are available to assist you 24/7 at 1-800-SAFEAUTO (1-800-723-3288). Play it safe with SafeAuto! For more information, visit www.safeauto.com.

