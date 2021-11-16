Sharp Unveils Newest Large-Format 4K Ultra-HD Collaboration Display to Meet Evolving Classroom and Meeting Room Needs

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), introduced today the 4K Ultra-HD Sharp 4T-B80CT1U AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, Sharp's newest solution for more collaborative and interactive classrooms and meeting rooms.

The 4K Ultra-HD Sharp 4T-B80CT1U AQUOS BOARD® interactive display

With a similar design and features as the 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) 4T-B70CT1U AQUOS BOARD interactive display released late last year, this latest 80" Class (80.5" diagonal) collaboration device offers the perfect solution for those in search of a large-format display for interactivity and all the essentials for collaborative learning. The display captures fine textures of still video and images, while reproducing precise details of small text and complex graphics in pristine and stunning 4K Ultra-HD quality resolution.

Completing a display series that offers affordable pricing for 4K Ultra-HD resolution, this new model also comes with key features such as 20-point multi-touch functionality, a Plug and Play feature so that the display is automatically recognized when connected to a computer without installing a driver, built-in speakers with crystal clear audio and a RS-232C and LAN command set for flexible remote control from connected devices.

Additionally, Sharp Pen Software features a handwriting recognition function that can convert selected onscreen handwriting into standard text. It can also recognize handwritten shapes—such as circles, triangles, and straight lines—and automatically convert them into objects. This smart and convenient function makes it easy to utilize onscreen content to make a legible record of a lesson or meeting.

"As students continue to return to the classroom for face-to-face learning and employees trickle back into the office, the interactivity and connectivity of classroom and meeting room technology becomes even more important," said Gary Bailer, director of Product Planning & Marketing, Pro AV Products, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "With so much adjustment in this new normal, we are pleased to offer this latest product with features that make interactive learning and collaboration even easier for teachers and employees."

The 4T-B80CT1U AQUOS BOARD interactive display is expected to ship this month and orders may be placed immediately. Click here to learn more.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to elevate your workplace with Simply Smarter technology, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is a leading brand for non-touch and touch-enabled Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered to accelerate collaboration and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems and Windows collaboration displays, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, January 2021. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

