Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Board of Directors Elects Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Vines as Chair

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) announced today that Tim Vines, president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, has been elected chair of the BCBSA Board of Directors.

As chair, Vines will assume leadership of the governing body that provides strategic guidance and oversight for BCBSA, a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve as chair of the BCBSA Board. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues as we continue the Association's progress of providing all Americans access to quality, affordable health care," said Vines.

A 27-year Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama veteran, Vines was appointed president and CEO in 2018. He's also served in various leadership roles including, president and chief operating officer; chief administrative officer; senior vice president, business operations; and senior vice president, health management. He serves on the boards of Auburn University, Samford University, Regions Financial Corporation and the Business Council of Alabama.

Vines assumes the chair role from David L. Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health, who was elected in 2019.

"I greatly appreciate David's exceptional leadership in helping to navigate an unprecedented global health crisis and sharpening our focus on driving health equity," said Kim Keck, president and CEO of BCBSA. "I am thrilled to welcome Tim into his new role and have every confidence that under his guidance, we'll be well-positioned to advance and expand the critical work already underway."

"It has been an honor to lead the board and serve the more than 111 million Americans covered by BCBS companies," said Holmberg. "I wish Tim the very best and know he will make incredible contributions in shaping the future of the Blue System and industry at large."

