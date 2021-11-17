BRG Communications Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Furthers Commitment To Building Legacy Through Communications For Better Living™

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Communications (BRG) is marking its 20th anniversary with the introduction of the BRG Better Living Scholarship Fund to support and inspire the next generation of communications professionals, while contributing to the future of the public relations industry. The agency's inaugural contribution includes a $20,000.00 scholarship designated for George Mason University undergraduates pursuing a degree in communications with a concentration in public relations, as well as a time commitment from executives to support George Mason University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences Linkup Mentoring and Leaders in the Classroom programs. The fund will give preference to students from underrepresented groups who also qualify on based on financial need.

The BRG Better Living Scholarship Fund exemplifies BRG's commitment to building a legacy that underscores the power of communications to help individuals and communities achieve a better life. As BRG embarks on its 3rd decade, the agency vows to continue its mission to support clients addressing critical health, safety and social issues impacting the world, educating and creating opportunities for a future public relations workforce, providing an optimum environment for staff to do meaningful work and guiding communities to attain better living through communications expertise.

"The Better Living Scholarship Fund represents the value we place on investing in the betterment of others, while giving back to an industry and individuals instrumental in our own success. For two decades, the concept of 'Better Living' has been infused in BRG's culture, serving as the catalyst and compass that drives our business innovation, inspires us, informs our decisions, guides our actions and gives us purpose to succeed," said Jane Barwis, BRG Founder and President. "I have nothing but pride in the legacy we continue to build each and every day and appreciation for my team, BRG alumni and clients who have allowed us to deliver on our vision."

To further commemorate the 20th anniversary, BRG will reveal a brand refresh, including a new logo that centers on a BRG icon featuring an aspirational arrow element symbolizing the agency's guiding principles toward the achievement of "Better Living". BRG is also unveiling a new website with easier navigation for visitors to quickly find information about BRG's expertise, success stories, client case studies, client testimonials, senior leadership bios and more.

