Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve To Host Annual Toys for Tots Events

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the 11th consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company's airship bases in California, Florida and Ohio. The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close and personal view of the blimp.
Beginning Nov. 20 and continuing through Dec. 10, toy donations will also be accepted at select Cooper Service, Goodyear Auto Service, and Just Tires locations nationwide. Additional details on participating store locations are available below and on www.goodyearblimp.com.
On Dec. 3, 4, and 5, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. The California drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the Florida drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 4 and 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public, with all attendees required to follow Goodyear's COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on property, adhering to social distancing guidelines and keeping toys in the trunk of their vehicle.
Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear's hangars through Dec. 3 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.
"It's so critical that we find ways to support our communities and it's an honor to work with the Toys for Tots organization to provide this unique collection experience and deliver toys to those who need them the most," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and chief communications officer. "Our relationship with the U.S. Marine Corps and their Toys for Tots Program has continued to grow over the past 11 years, and we are thankful we can support children receiving much-needed toy donations during the holiday season."
2021 marks the 11th year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at Goodyear Blimp bases, which have collectively delivered more than 165,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.
"We are excited to welcome Goodyear back for their 11th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for the past 73 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."
Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility strategy, Goodyear Better Future.
Founded in 1947, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the communities in which the campaigns are conducted.
The California Goodyear airship base is located at 19200 S Main St, Carson, California 90248.
The Florida Goodyear airship base is located at 1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060.
The Ohio Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.
Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.
Cooper Service, Goodyear Auto Service, and Just Tires locations participating in the toy collection are:
Store Name
Address
City
State
Zip
Phone
Cooper Service
5320 N. State Line Ave.
Texarkana
AR
71854
870-772-6971
Cooper Service
4006 W. Main St.
Tupelo
MS
38801
800-844-1852
Cooper Service
401 E. Main Cross Street
Findlay
OH
45840
419-422-0414
Goodyear Auto Service Center
11 N Andrews Ave
Ft. Lauderdale
FL
33301
954-463-0411
Goodyear Auto Service Center
2825 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood
FL
33020
954-923-6521
Goodyear Auto Service Center
675 Skymarks Dr
Jacksonville
FL
32218
904-714-9065
Goodyear Auto Service Center
3813 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa
FL
33611
813-831-1891
Goodyear Auto Service Center
46-057 Kamehameha Hwy
Kaneohe
HI
96860
808-247-6668
Goodyear Auto Service Center
1800 Buchholzer Blvd
Akron
OH
44310
330-633-7000
Goodyear Auto Service Center
3453 S Arlington Rd
Akron
OH
44312
330-896-8633
Goodyear Auto Service Center
90 Graham Rd
Cuyahoga Falls
OH
44223
330-923-0656
Goodyear Auto Service Center
3265 W Market St #600
Fairlawn
OH
44333
330-867-2300
Goodyear Auto Service Center
6850 Frank Ave NW
North Canton
OH
44720
330-966-1274
Goodyear Auto Service Center
4455 Kent Rd
Stow
OH
44224
330-678-0600
Goodyear Auto Service Center
16180 Pearl Rd
Strongsville
OH
44136
440-238-5001
Goodyear Auto Service Center
145 Great Oaks Trl
Wadsworth
OH
44281
330-335-2533
Goodyear Auto Service Center
199 Parris Island Gtwy
Beaufort
SC
29906
843-379-6770
Goodyear Auto Service Center
101 Barrel Landing Rd
Bluffton
SC
29909
843-705-4683
Just Tires
744 East Dominguez St
Carson
CA
90746
310-538-5407
Just Tires
410 N Tustin St
Orange
CA
92867
714-639-4321
