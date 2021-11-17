How to Navigate Senior Care with added COVID Cautions

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As if navigating senior care wasn't difficult enough, families around the world carry the weight of each decision they make for their loved one with the added stress of COVID-19 and other variants.

"There are myriad questions that come to mind and cause a good amount of fear and uncertainty when trying to make the best decision for their loved one. With the added challenges the pandemic continues to present, people need real-time information and experienced support to ensure they know the ramifications of all available options," said Frank Samson, Founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority.

The nation's premier senior placement and eldercare consulting franchise has been advising families since 2009. In helping people navigate through the pandemic with local resources, Senior Care Authority shares some things to consider when advocating and caring for seniors:

Socializing is Important: While it's vital to know all of the safety procedures senior living locations have put into place, it's equally as important to know how a healthy amount of socializing is incorporated. There are places that will offer both a safe environment as well as socialization, which the senior population desperately needs. From visitations, restricting the size of gatherings, to door-side bingo, while not easy, are examples of ways to keep seniors safe, engaged, and happy.

There is no One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Senior Care: Each situation is unique. Often people assume that if a particular placement or solution worked well for someone else, their loved one will have the same experience. The decisions made and local resources available need to match up with the senior's current and future needs.

Don't Do This Alone: Turn to experienced eldercare specialists, who are trained to know what questions to ask, know local facilities intimately, and are familiar with the latest safety protocols. These professionals can help you from a consultation standpoint and/or assist with vetting in-home care agencies and caregivers to ensure they are the right fit. Being able to hear from an independent party helps a family remain objective and can result in peace of mind when touring communities or choosing other care options.

"Assisted living communities have been at this for a long time with various illnesses, stomach viruses, and other contagious conditions. There are great places that know how to protect their seniors. In many cases, COVID-19 itself has helped these communities do an even better job," said Adam Flattau, Senior Care Authority of Long Island. "Our network of experienced professionals are able to present families with all of the facts and options available to advocate for the wellbeing of their individual senior, while providing guidance that comes from a place of understanding and compassion."

Families needing assistance and direction can find an advisor who will provide such guidance and who is familiar with local resources. These trained and experienced specialists have certifications including Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP). Those interested in getting advice from a local advisor or even exploring the possibility of becoming a Senior Care Authority business owner and advocate for their local community can find valuable information on their website.

