Introhive Ranked 272 On Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500™ For North America B2B revenue acceleration company recognized for second consecutive year as one of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest growing AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platform, today announced it has ranked 272nd on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year, with an impressive 473% revenue-growth from 2017 to 2020.

Introhive has ranked 272 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year, with an impressive 473% revenue-growth from 2017 to 2020.

The Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing media, telecommunications, life sciences, energy, and technology companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Introhive was also named to this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list in Canada, ranking 32nd and making the company the only Atlantic Canadian firm to be named to the list for three consecutive years.

"We founded Introhive with a mission to help organizations realize the full value of their relationships and better leverage the underutilized data across their business to increase revenues," said Jody Glidden, CEO and Co-Founder. "We have evolved into a suite of artificial intelligence-based solutions that expedite growth for sales and marketing teams. To be named one of the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the technology space is an exciting milestone for us. I'm so proud of our team that has worked tirelessly to get us here and make Introhive what it is today."

Introhive's solutions work collaboratively with any CRM and integrate to numerous other systems, including marketing automation and Business Intelligence (BI) technologies to help enterprises grow and scale. The company supports some of the largest and most security conscious brands in the world, including one customer with a deployment of 100,000+ seats across numerous continents.

Introhive customers include industry leaders such as PwC, Colliers International, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Plante Moran and Clark Nexsen and are in industries ranging from technology to financial services, recruitment to professional services.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing B2B sales intelligence and data quality management solution, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PricewaterhouseCoopers. The AI-powered SaaS platform enables organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has been recognized by global and national excellence awards and has grown to more than 300 employees across 10 global offices. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

Media Inquiries:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

510.499.9746

Renee@philosophypr.com

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world (PRNewsfoto/Introhive)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Introhive