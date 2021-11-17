Plant-based Energy Drink OCA Expands Nationwide in Kroger & Introduces a New Flavor

Developed by Beliv and Marc Anthony's Magnus Media, OCA accelerates its aggressive expansion in the U.S. by launching at 2,000 Kroger stores

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OCA – a unique, plant-based energy drink powered by tapioca, an extract from cassava root native to the Amazon – announced that it will be launching at more than 2,000 Kroger stores this month. The launch is a new milestone for OCA in one of the largest grocery chains in the United States, strengthening its presence in the country following OCA's 2020 debut.

OCA is powered by Tapioca, an extract of the cassava root. The drink is organic, vegan, gluten-free and low sugar, with natural caffeine, providing a long-lasting boost without the crash and burn. Alongside the launch, OCA also announced it will be releasing a new flavor, prickly pear-lime, which will be available exclusively in Kroger locations nationwide. The new flavor is the latest in the brand's variety of deliciously exotic flavors, including mango, guava-passionfruit and berry-acaí.

"Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, OCA's growth exceeded all expectations. We are very excited about this expansion together with Kroger to accelerate growth in the U.S. and make our mark in the energy drinks market with an unparalleled product," said Gabriela Ramírez, Senior Brand Director for OCA.

OCA is the result of a collaboration between Beliv (a leader in the global beverage industry with a portfolio of over 40 brands in 35 countries, led by Carlos Sluman), and Magnus Media, (the media venture of Grammy-Award-winning artist and Latin music sensation Marc Anthony). The companies joined forces to create new beverages that tap into the richness of Latin America and the passion of Latinx people. OCA is one of the featured products of #WeBelivMagnus, a strategic partnership that combines the innovative approach of Beliv with Magnus' world-class roster of musicians and athletes who embrace their Latin culture, connecting fans across the globe.

"Our goal is to develop cutting-edge beverages. When we forged this alliance, we knew that Magnus was the perfect complementary team, not only to make a difference in the beverage industry, but to offer refreshing, exciting, and tasteful products to all consumers seeking an authentic brand experience in the world of health and wellness," explained Carlos Sluman, CEO of Beliv.

About OCA's positioning and expansion, Marc Anthony said: "I've had the incredible opportunity to travel and discover unique flavours throughout Latin America with wonderful and very beneficial properties, and I want to share them with the world. OCA expresses our beautiful culture in many ways and we are proud that it continues to grow and conquer markets".

Felipe Pimiento, COO of Magnus Media, added: "It makes us extremely happy to know that a company like Kroger understands our vision to create healthy beverages that represent our Latin flavors and roots. This confirms that OCA is connecting with consumers across the U.S. and what we are seeing is just the beginning."

Beginning in 2020, OCA partnered with Southern California-based brand accelerator Critical Mass Group to grow its presence in the United States through specialty stores and supermarkets. Expanding its footprint through Kroger, OCA beverages will land in key cities including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle and more.

Additionally, OCA will be available online through Kroger.com and vitacost.com as an added convenience for consumers.

For more information about OCA, visit: www.drinkoca.com, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Beliv

Beliv, founded by Carlos Sluman, together with his partners at CBC Group, was born with the vision of leading the growth of beverages that make you feel good and with the mission of developing a new way to quench thirst, driven by wellness and inspired by nature. The company's values are innovation, talent, shared responsibility, integrity and a passion for breaking paradigms.

It began operations in 2009 (as Livsmart) with a portfolio of nectars, juices and functional and nutritious beverages. In 2010, through the "Petit" brand of nectars and juices, it expanded to Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and South America. In 2015, it made a strategic alliance with Citric from Argentina to boost the development of its portfolio made of 100% natural premium juices. In 2017, LivSmart becomes Beliv, turning into the fastest growing multi-Latin beverage company in the region. In 2019, the company's strategy was restructured with a focus on innovation and incubation.

Beliv has a strong presence in the region and other continents, its products are sold in more than 24 countries and produced in 33 production plants in different countries. It has 10 high-level business partners. (www.be-liv.com)

Beliv is a business unit of the CBC Group, a multinational beverage corporation founded in 1885 with operations in Central America, the Caribbean and South America. It has the largest product portfolio in the region, with more than 690,000 points of sale and 1,350 distribution centers.

For more information about Beliv, visit: www.belivcompany.com

About Magnus Media

Founded by Marc Anthony in April 2015, MAGNUS Media features operating units that include a celebrity management company, a music publisher, digital content studios, a sports division, a talent booking agency, a record label and an entertainment-focused marketing division to balance the power and potential of major Latin content creators in the U.S. and around the world.

MAGNUS Media represents a long list of artists and athletes including music superstar Marc Anthony, urban genre stars Gente de Zona, singer/songwriter Fonseca, pop duo Mau y Ricky, Cimafunk, Luis Figueroa, radio personality Enrique Santos, and over 60 professional baseball stars including major league pitcher and New York Yankees, Aroldis Chapman, and Toronto Blue Jays star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., among others.

For more information about MAGNUS Media, visit: www.magnusmedia.com

For more information about WeBelivMagnus, visit: www.webelivmagnus.com

