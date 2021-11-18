BedInABox.com Announces Partnership with Women in Trucking

MT. AIRY, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Commerce bedding pioneer BedInABox.com announced today a formal partnership with Women In Trucking (WIT) including their SleepDog Mattress® brand being the first ever member approved product. SleepDog mattresses are specifically designed to fit in most sleeper cabs, replacing the often uncomfortable standard mattress that comes with the rig.

(PRNewsfoto/BedInABox.com)

"We are extremely excited to announce this partnership," said Chris Bradley, Executive Vice President for the company. "The Women In Trucking mission statement "Bringing Gender Diversity to Transportation" really resonated with us and matches the core values of our family of companies. We look forward to improving the sleep experiences of WIT members, helping them Sleep Better and Drive Safer®. Lastly, we appreciate the trust that the WIT leadership team has placed with us. The fact that we manufacture all of our mattresses in-house will allow us to earn that trust by providing their members with the highest quality products."

"As we continue to look for ways to provide benefits to our members, we are excited to announce our first Women In Trucking Member Approved Provider (WIT MAP) partnership with Bed In a Box® and their SleepDog Mattress®", says Ellen Voie, CEO and President of Women In Trucking. "This will allow our professional drivers to have a more comfortable sleep environment, which is important for their health, comfort and safety," continued Voie. "I applaud SleepDog Mattress® for partnering with Women In Trucking Association to offer this essential product to our members."

About BedInABox®- Inspired by the vision of machinist and inventor Bill Bradley, tinkering began in the fall of 2004 in a Johnson City, TN machine shop. The company successfully put their first "bed in a box" in November of 2005 on a machine that Bradley built from the ground up- an industry was born! Selling their first mattress in early 2006, BedInABox® can be credited with starting the Mattress in A Box craze. After 12 years in Eastern Tennessee, the company moved to its current 100,000 square foot, state of the art mattress facility in Mt. Airy, NC in August of 2018. More information about the company can be found HERE.

About Women In Trucking- Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. More information about the association can be found HERE.

Contact

BedInABox.com

800-588-5720

press@bedinabox.com

Sleep better, Drive Safer!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BedInABox.com