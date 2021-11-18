Dr. Simon, M.D., Republican candidate for Nevada Governor, files a lawsuit against Angela Taylor, President of the Washoe County School Board - Suit claims Ms. Taylor violated first amendment rights of Dr. Simon

RENO, Nev., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Fred Simon, M.D, a Republican candidate for governor, has filed a lawsuit in the second judicial district court of Nevada against the Washoe County School District and Board of Trustees President, Angela Taylor, for violation of his first amendment right to free speech and for violation of Nevada's Open Meeting Law.

Dr. Fred Simon says the Washoe County School Board is arrogant and dismissive of parents. They go out of their way to stifle and restrict the participation and speech of parents and their policies are harming school children.

The action stems from an incident on Sept 28 where Dr Simon testified during the public comment period at a Washoe County School District Board of Trustees Work Session meeting. (view video here - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1etjdp47NWKnK9kcCT6bcmkbkGfaurZP-/view?usp=sharing)

After interrupting Dr. Simon multiple times, approximately one minute into his testimony, Ms. Taylor abruptly recessed the proceedings and the entire Board retired.

This action by Ms. Taylor is just one of many examples of the violation of Nevada Open Meeting Law by Ms. Taylor.

Parents in Washoe County have been showing up in large numbers at school board meetings attempting to exercise their first amendment rights only to be subjected to unreasonable and possibly unlawful tactics to prevent their participation.

"Angela Taylor and this Board are not listening to the parents who have elected them," said Dr. Simon. "We have been respectful and have presented stacks of data to this board on the harm to children from mask mandates, vaccines, and the Board's implementation of Critical Race Theory curriculum in the classroom. Ms. Taylor believes that she has the power to squelch speech; speech that is our right under the Nevada and US constitutions."

"Parents have every right to speak their mind and criticize the Chair and Board Members for their failings or arrogant, dismissive behavior," said Dr. Simon. "Parents are sick and tired of school board Trustees that are implementing policies that actually harm their children."

