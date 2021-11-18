Nuun Announces B Corporation Certification

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuun, a leader in functional hydration products, with a mission to empower more movement, announced its newly earned B Corporation (B Corp) Certification today. Certified B Corporations meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

"Nuun has always put community at the forefront of our mission and culture, ensuring that our brand is synonymous with positive change in the world," said Nuun CEO Kevin Rutherford. "Our B Corp certification acknowledges how hard our team works every day to provide a better, cleaner hydration solution to consumers."

The B Corp certification is a result of Nuun's unrelenting dedication to its core values: clean product, clean planet and clean sport. Nuun joined Nestlé Health Science in July 2021. "In joining Nestlé Health Science, we have added resources, scale and capabilites to amplify our mission and empower more movement through sustainable hydration," said Rutherford. "Our future holds an expanded portfolio of high quality hydration products with an even greater social and cultural impact."

B Corps are redefining what it means to be a successful business and helping to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps are dedicated to taking better care of their employees, communities, and the environment.

"At Nestlé Health Science, we actively seek new ways to have a positive impact on individuals, communities and the planet," said Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science. "We are proud of Nuun's achievement of B Corp certification. They are the latest Nestlé Health Science company to join this community of leaders driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good."

Nuun sources and packages to minimize its carbon footprint, resulting in minimal waste and production energy, while formulating products with a plants-first mindset. Earlier this year, Nuun was recognized as a Climate Neutral Certified brand for the second year in a row by Climate Netral - a nonprofit organization working to decrease global carbon emissions. Nuun facilitates programs to get "Nuunteers" out in the wild working in local communities to contribute to a cleaner, greener planet. Additionally, the brand partners with positive change agents, including the Surfrider Foundation , the Conservation Alliance , and more, encouraging consumers to leave communities better than how they found them.

ABOUT NUUN

Nuun, a brand of Nestlé Health Science, has a mission to inspire more movement. Nuun electrolyte tablets and powders provide functional hydration products optimized for exercise, daily health, travel, immune support, energy and rest. Clean and Non-GMO Project verified ingredients, a refreshing taste and low sugar make Nuun a favorite amongst active consumers. Nuun products, like their tablets in their distinctive, colorful tubes, are convenient to carry and add to water, and are better for the environment than traditional bottled sports drinks. Not only is 15-year-old Nuun the #1 selling sports drink supplement brand in running, cycling, outdoor and natural foods stores, but a brand dedicated to a better future through clean products, clean planet initiatives and clean sport. The Seattle based company's culture and mission have been recognized by Outside Magazine, who has named Nuun to its 'Best Places to Work' lists for the past five years in a row, including 2021.

ABOUT NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally-managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com

