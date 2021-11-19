Garcia's South of the Border and Fullerton Ford Orange County Invite Community to FREE Thanksgiving Meal Monday, November 22

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Garcia is continuing a tradition his father began 37 years ago in Anaheim – feeding those who are homeless, food-insecure or don't have family to be with during the Thanksgiving holiday. Garcia began this Thanksgiving event at his new restaurant – Garcia's South of the Border Cantina & Grill – last year and served 1,500 people. This year, Fullerton Ford Orange County owner Abraham Razick, a decorated U.S. veteran, gave a large donation to help feed even more people and is sending a crew to help serve. The team is expecting to feed 5,000 people at Garcia's South of the Border located at 136 W. Commonwealth Avenue in Fullerton on Monday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will be served a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. Diners have the option of dining on the patio or taking a to-go bag back home to their family. Restaurant employees, local churches and neighboring businesses also have donated food and more than 400 boxes of canned goods so residents who need additional pantry supplies can take some staples home with them. Other event sponsors include Orange County Community Resources Services and We Believe in Giving. Special guest J. Valentino will serve as emcee.

"This event is for everyone," said Garcia. "It's not just for the homeless. It doesn't matter who you are or where you are from; it's open to the community."

Razick, who purchased Fullerton Ford Orange County this past summer, heard about the event from an employee and contacted Garcia right away. "Community involvement is important to us, and we are excited to help make this event even bigger and better this year," said Razick.

Orange County residents who want to enjoy a free meal can stop by Garcia's South of the Border on Monday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in donating or volunteering are welcome to contact Garcia, as there are still a few volunteer spots available. "We still have room for a few more volunteers. I try to keep that open for the younger crowd because I want them to know what it is to give back to the community."

For more information or to get involved, call (714) 519-3906.

NOTE: Media coverage permitted at event.

