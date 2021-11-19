Griffin Structures celebrates the ribbon cutting of the Santa Clarita Canyon Country Community Center

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced PMCM firm for California cities, counties, and various public and private Clients, the Griffin Structures team offers programming, design management, and construction management throughout Northern and Southern California.

Santa Clarita Canyon Country Community Center

This $55 million project encompassed not only the construction of the 27,000+ SF Community Center, but also extensive improvements to the adjacent Mint Canyon Channel. As the City's Construction Management partner, Griffin provided both cost, schedule and document controls, Contractor oversight, community outreach, as well as the crucial management of the project's multiple infrastructure and vertical construction phases.

The new Community Center boasts a multipurpose Grand Room, gymnasium, fitness and classrooms, demonstration teaching kitchen, staff offices, reception lobby, and supportive uses. Outdoor improvements feature open play areas, plaza, outdoor market, event stage, basketball half-court, event garden, art pieces, shade structures, restroom building, and perimeter trail.

Citizens of Santa Clarita gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting, as well as tour and partake in activities within their new facility. From an indoor parkour course housed in the new flexible gymnasium to a pop-up archery range adjacent to the new court, both the neighboring and business community celebrated with live music, courtesy of the new event stage as well as fun-filled indoor activities within the new Grand Room.

"We were proud to celebrate the turnover of the Canyon Country Community Center which will enhance multigenerational engagement for the community. As the City's Construction Management partner, it was an honor to represent their needs for this project and ensure the successful completion of yet another meaningful community center within the state."

- Jon Hughes, Executive Vice President of Operations, Griffin Structures

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

Griffin celebrates its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California.

