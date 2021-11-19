Interface to Participate in the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Global Industrials Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced that Bruce Hausmann, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Credit Suisse 9th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Events tab in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.investors.interface.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative.

