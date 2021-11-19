Precision Medical Products Releases Longest Lasting Portable Compression Device On The Market The Circul8 Pro® DVT prevention device is now available with a 20-plus-hour battery life

ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Precision Medical Products (PMP) announces the release of the newest iteration of its Circul8 Pro® device, a powerful and portable take home deep vein thrombosis (DVT) prevention product. Now with a 20-plus-hour battery life, the Circul8 Pro® is the longest lasting portable, battery-operated compression device on the market.

Precision Medical Products (PRNewsfoto/Precision Medical Products)

"Our company continues to innovate and raise the bar for the standard of care as we position ourselves as the undisputed leader in DVT prevention," said Precision Medical Products CEO Jeremy Perkins.

Precision Medical Products' device exceeds the guidelines recommended by industry-experts in perioperative DVT prevention, such as the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN). AORN recommendations are based upon a study done by the American College of Chest Physicians, whose guidelines recommend an 18-hour use time of DVT-prevention devices. Patients using the Circul8 Pro® will be equipped with a device that allows for ease of movement without the need to consistently recharge.

"Our 20-plus-hour battery makes patient compliance easier, paving the way for the best possible outcome," concluded Perkins.

In addition to the newest version of the Circul8 Pro®, Precision Medical Products' existing suite of offerings include the CIRCUL8® brand and the VenaOne®, a mobile DVT prevention system for hospital use. Both the Circul8 Pro® and VenaOne® are self-contained and cordless, allowing for maximum mobility. PMP also offers PreVent®, the only DVT prevention and remote monitoring solution available.

About Precision Medical Products: Since launching as a self-funded startup in 2010, Precision Medical Products has been helping patients recover from surgery, using its innovative products, programs and DVT prevention offerings. Precision Medical Products has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America and has been awarded a variety of innovation awards for its patented products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Precision Medical Products