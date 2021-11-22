SwabTek™ Introduces Flagship Product Bundle, the Narcotics Test Kit Go Bag

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SwabTekTM is announcing the release of a new product bundle, the SwabTek Narcotics Test Kit Go Bag. The Go Bag is designed to provide a comprehensive range of tests for officers in a single kit that is easy to store, stow, and carry. This announcement is accompanied by the release of the SwabTek Mixed Narcotics Test Pack, a smaller bundle of test kits now available to customers as well.

The SwabTek Narcotics Test Kit Go Bag

SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics and explosives. SwabTek products are currently in use by law enforcement and security organizations at the local, state, and federal level. The test kits are also in use by airports and private corporations around the world, as well as over 1,000 schools across North America.

For the first time, SwabTek is offering their market-leading Narcotics Test Kits in mixed-variety bundles. The newly released bundles allow customers to select the offering that is best suited to their use-case, as each offers differences in test quantities and varieties.

The SwabTek Narcotics Go Bag is a 60-test bundle that is delivered in a single, zippered tactical bag for easy transport. Each Go Bag is stocked with 60 SwabTek tests, including ten each of SwabTek's Fentanyl+, Cannabis, Amphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin, and General Narcotics Detection Tests. The Go Bag is a perfect option for departments looking to equip each officer or each squad car with SwabTek's detection technologies and enables the tests to be taken on the go. The bags can be replenished with customized refills to ensure each Go Bag is stocked with the exact variety of tests required by each officer.

The SwabTek Mixed Narcotics Test Pack allows customers to purchase all four of SwabTek's traditional narcotics test kits in a single unit. The Mixed Narcotics Test Pack is a 40-unit kit that consists of ten each of SwabTek's Cannabis, Amphetamine, Cocaine, and Heroin Detection Tests. This bundle is a great fit for smaller police departments, high schools, and corporations that may encounter a variety of narcotics on-site or in the field.

Each of the new SwabTek product bundles is available for sale online now at https://swabtek.com/collections/kits, and offline by contacting a member of SwabTek's team at sales@swabtek.com. Find out more about SwabTek at swabtek.com and follow the brand on LinkedIn, @swab_tek on Twitter, @swabtek on Instagram, and on Facebook for more updates.

