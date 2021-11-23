Equisoft appoints new Chairman of the Board: Emilio B. Imbriglio, President & CEO of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton

The appointment strengthens Equisoft's corporate governance and leadership as it accelerates its international expansion and growth.

PHILADELPHIA and MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Emilio B. Imbriglio (FCPA, FCA, MBA, ICD.D, CFE) as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Imbriglio has been President and CEO of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) since 2013, working with his team of more than 2,800 professionals in over 100 offices to foster the growth of businesses around the world. His track record at RCGT has included eight consecutive years of record-breaking profitability, governance reform to minimize blind spots and the implementation of new ESG strategies that created positive change for employees, suppliers and clients.

He has been a member of over 25 boards, often as Chair. He was Chair of the Partnership Board of RCGT prior to being named its CEO. He also chaired the board of the Santa Cabrini Hospital and its Dante Senior Care Center for 15 years. Mr. Imbriglio sits on the boards of Hexo (NYSE and TSX), Société Générale du Canada, and Finance Montréal.

A multilingual leader who speaks four languages fluently, he is a member of the Board of Governors of Grant Thornton International Ltd, as well as being the Chair of its Budget and Audit Committee (representing over 140 countries). He has received numerous awards recognizing his outstanding business achievements both domestically and internationally.

"We are delighted to welcome Emilio as Chairman of the Board. His wealth of leadership experience and international expertise will be invaluable as our growth continues to accelerate," said Luis Romero, Equisoft's founder and CEO. "Good corporate governance and an effective board were key elements of Equisoft's success over the last decade. Emilio's appointment reinforces our longstanding commitment to demonstrating good corporate citizenship and amplifies our culture of transparency."

As the head of RCGT's Corporate Finance Consulting Group for nearly a decade, Mr. Imbriglio played a leading role in global growth and product expansion. In this capacity, he spearheaded large-scale mergers, acquisitions and financing transactions as a key government infrastructure and financing adviser.

In his new capacity as Chairman, Mr. Imbriglio will be supported by a group of accomplished leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, namely Sylvain Brosseau (Walter Global Asset Management), Fulvio Bussandri (I-D Foods Corporation), Laird Elliott (Preneur Consulting Services), Robert Héroux (expansio), Annalee Moore (ex-Sun Life) and Peter Strom (March Networks).

"I feel honored to take on this role and to lead a Board of Directors with such impressive backgrounds and track records," said Imbriglio. "This is an exciting time as Equisoft is expanding its global footprint and harnessing its culture of innovation to help solve the biggest challenges faced by insurance and investment industry stakeholders. We're all thrilled to play a part in shaping that future."

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

