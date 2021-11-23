InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Security System for Parked Vehicles (FED-2301)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved vehicle security system to help protect your property in the event of a break-in," said an inventor, from Fife, Wash., "so I invented the REMOTE ALARM. My design ensures that a vehicle owner is aware of a break-in attempt and can react or call for help in a timely manner."

The invention provides an effective way to notify a vehicle owner of an automotive theft attempt in progress. In doing so, it helps to prevent property from being tampered with or stolen. It also saves time and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

