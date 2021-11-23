Laird Connectivity and Packetcraft Partner to Deliver Advanced LE Audio Evaluation Kits

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announced a partnership with Packetcraft, a Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) protocol stack pioneer. Under this partnership, the companies will deliver a complete Bluetooth LE Audio solution using Laird Connectivity's new BL5340 Series module and Packetcraft's LE Audio software. This solution is ideal for engineers looking to evaluate LE Audio for emerging next generation Bluetooth LE Audio applications.

The Bluetooth 5.2 specification has bought with it many new features and benefits, including the highly anticipated and innovative LE Audio. This new feature supports high quality audio over Bluetooth LE for a range of new use cases. LE Audio brings many enhancements, including a new high-quality, low-power audio codec, the Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3). LC3 gives developers tremendous flexibility, with high quality even at low data rates, avoiding the tradeoffs between key product attributes of audio quality and power consumption.

The new LE Audio evaluation kits are comprised of Laird Connectivity's BL5340 Bluetooth 5.2 development boards, a custom audio interface board, and Packetcraft's comprehensive software solution for LE Audio. The BL5340 is the most advanced, most secure and highest performing dual core MCU wireless solution available. This series of robust, tiny modules features the Nordic nRF5340 SoC and directly targets the highest performance with the lowest power budget. Packetcraft's LE Audio solution includes the link layer, host stack, and LC3 codec. Packetcraft's software is Bluetooth qualified and designed specifically for ultra-low power resource-constrained embedded devices. Together, these solutions provide a platform that gives developers everything needed to start creating Bluetooth LE Audio products such as wireless microphones, broadcast audio for infrastructure, and much more.

"We are excited to partner with Packetcraft on the upcoming audio kits. By combining our BL5340 with Packetcraft's software, we give developers a platform they can use to start exploring the capabilities of LE Audio," said Jonathan Kaye, VP of product management, Laird Connectivity. "We look forward to our ongoing collaboration to help developers deploy LE Audio solutions faster and more efficiently."

"Together with Laird Connectivity we are giving developers a world-class hardware and software platform that is incredibly flexible and serves as the foundation for next generation Bluetooth audio development," said John Yi, CEO, Packetcraft. "Laird Connectivity is an outstanding partner that delivers the critical features and reliable wireless connectivity needed to support this new frontier of Bluetooth development."

The LE Audio evaluation kits are available for purchase directly from Packetcraft. For more information, visit:

www.packetcraft.com/product-page/EK-B02-BL5340 or www.lairdconnect.com/le-audio-evk

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, embedded antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers – no matter what.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity| linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

About Packetcraft

At Packetcraft we are applying our decades of Bluetooth and embedded protocol expertise to enable our customers with world-leading wireless software. As a leader in short-range wireless technologies, we deliver software and services that are leading-edge, commercially-proven, and qualified.

www.packetcraft.com

View original content:

SOURCE Laird Connectivity