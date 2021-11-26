CTXS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Citrix Systems, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CTXS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Citrix securities between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, both dates included, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ctxs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material facts including: (1) that the transition to a cloud-based product and to a subscription pricing model was going smoothly and successfully; (2) in particular, Defendants willfully or recklessly made and/or caused the Company to make false and misleading statements to the investing public that failed to disclose that the cloud product was substantially similar to the on-premise offering, and that the Company was experiencing significant challenges transitioning customers from on-premise to the cloud; (3) the materially false and misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the price of Citrix common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class. Later, when Defendants' prior misrepresentations and fraudulent conduct were disclosed to the market, the price of Citrix stock fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of the price over time; and (4) as a result of their purchases of Citrix stock during the Class Period, investors suffered economic loss.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Citrix you have until January 18, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

