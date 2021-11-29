DeFi Technologies Announces Uniswap Exchange Traded Product (ETP) to Begin Trading on Nordic Growth Market through Subsidiary Valour

New ETP, Valour Uniswap ( UNI) SEK , enables institutions and individuals to invest in Uniswap (UNI) as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker

Uniswap is the world's largest decentralised exchange, with more than US$12bn in market cap 1 and US$4bn Total Value Locked (TVL) in the protocol 2

In November 2021 , Valour reached more than US$370m in AUM from its existing products

Trading in UNI SEK to begin on Nordic Growth Market on December 1, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announces the launch of Valour Uniswap SEK (VALOUR UNISWAP (UNI) SEK - CH1114178754) ("Valour Uniswap ETP") on Stockholm's Nordic Growth Market ("NGM") through subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour"), the issuer of digital asset ETPs.

Valour launched its euro denominated Valour Uniswap ETP on Frankfurt Boerse in October, the first Uniswap ETP in the world. Its Swedish Krona ("SEK") denominated product, Valour Uniswap (UNI) SEK, listed on NGM enables Nordic-based investors to gain exposure to UNI, the native token of the world's largest decentralised exchange, Uniswap, for the first time, simply and securely, via their bank or broker.

Uniswap, the world's most popular decentralised exchange ("DEX"), has experienced unprecedented growth, with currently $4.13bn in TVL the platform3. An open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, it is a liquidity provider for the trading of tokens on the Ethereum network known as ERC-20 tokens. In November, the Uniswap protocol passed $600bn in total trading volume since its launch in November 2018, according to Uniswap Labs.

Valour CEO and DeFi Technologies Chief Strategy Officer Diana Biggs said: "The Nordic investment market for digital assets is one of the most developed in the world, with strong liquidity and engaged participants. We chose to launch Valour here in December 2020 and we are now listing our pioneering UNI SEK product so that investors can benefit from the growth Uniswap is experiencing. At Valour, our mission is to provide investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to areas of innovation, in particular to decentralised finance (DeFi). Our Valour Uniswap ETP, a world's first, does just that."

"We are extremely excited with the growth of DeFi and are working hard to bring more innovative products such as Valour Uniswap ETP to market, making this important ecosystem of innovation available via mainstream investment channels for the Nordic markets."

In November, Valour surpassed US$370m in AUM from the trading of its products on the NGM and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges ("FSE"). This achievement marks an exceptional first 11 months of 2021, which has seen AUM grow more than 4,000% since the start of the year.

By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally-cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each product that is bought and sold on NGM or the GSE, Valour purchases the equivalent amount of the underlying asset, meaning the products are fully backed at all times.

Learn more about DeFi Technologies and Valour at defi.tech and valour.com .

1Figure sourced as taken from coinmarketcap.com 28 November 2021 2Figure sourced as taken from https://info.uniswap.org/#/ 28 November 2021 3Total value locked in USD as taken from https://info.uniswap.org/#/ 28 November 2021.

About Valour Uniswap (UNI) SEK

Valour Uniswap (UNI) SEK is the world's first fully-hedged, passive investment product with Uniswap's native token, UNI, as its underlying asset. The Valour Uniswap SEK ETP (ISIN code CH1114178754), will be traded on Nordic Growth Market, a regulated stock exchange in Sweden. Available for purchase via banks or brokers in the same way as any other security, Valour Uniswap SEK removes the mystery, complexity and costs of UNI investment and custody, that have thus far impeded mainstream adoption of digital assets and decentralised finance.

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentraliz ed technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/.

