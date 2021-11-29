Growth Blazers Launches Flagship Event Global Growth Accelerate Conference 2021, Forecasting the Future of Marketing & Web3

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Blazers announces the launch of its flagship event, Global Growth Accelerate Conference , held virtually on December 7 - 9, 2021. The event will bring together the world's top marketing, product and growth leaders to exchange insights about the future of marketing and Web3.

Growth Blazers Launches Flagship Event Global Growth Accelerate Conference 2021

This 3-day remote conference will educate attendees on best practices and actionable frameworks they need to learn in order to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry, as well as prepare them for the advent of Web3 and its various challenges and opportunities.

"We are excited and grateful to have many of the world's leading marketing experts confirmed to be on stage at our flagship event," said Vasil Azarov , Founder & CEO of Growth Blazers. "From revenue-building strategies to the latest growth methodologies, our attendees will get a front-row seat to visionary keynotes, no-nonsense sessions, tactical workshops, and inspiring IPO & growth case studies."

The agenda will feature speakers from Fortune 500 companies, hypergrowth startups, established technology enterprises, and more. Notably, attendees will hear from Web3 prognosticators like Andrew Chen (partner at Andreessen Horowitz) and Eric Siu (founder & CEO of Single Grain) in keynotes like "The Cold Start Problem: How to Start and Scale Network Effects" and "2022 Marketing Trends: How Web3 Will Change Everything."

Other notable speakers include Guillaume "G" Cabane, Jon Miller, Christy Marble, Jason McClelland, and Vidya Peters, as well as speakers from brands like Google, Amazon, Salesforce, HubSpot, Clorox, Canva, Airtable, Reddit, Pantheon, Algolia, Amplitude, Reprise and more.

Complimentary passes to the Global Growth Accelerate Conference 2021 are available on the conference website.

Get your free pass today while tickets last.

SOURCE Growth Blazers