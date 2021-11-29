Transport Investments, Inc. Invests in US Logistics, LLC and Nationwide Logistics, LLC

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transport Investments, Inc. ("Transport"), a leading provider of heavy haul, flatbed, and specialized transportation and logistics services throughout North America, announced today that it has invested in US Logistics, LLC and Nationwide Logistics, LLC (together, "USLN").

(PRNewsfoto/Gemspring Capital)

Based in Cincinnati, OH, USLN is one of the most recognized and respected specialty freight brokerage groups in North America. USLN, through its network of independent agents, connects industrial, consumer, and other specialty transportation customers with its vast network of third-party carriers and resources.

R. Bruce McAdams, CEO of Transport, commented, "USLN's market reputation, talented agents, deep customer relationships, and carrier following are complementary to Transport's capacity and other value-added solutions. We were immediately impressed by the USLN management team, and we look forward to working with Jeff, Doug, Sarah, Katie, and the rest of their team, as we forge together and create a highly differentiated transportation group."

Jeff Hiatt, Co-Founder of US Logistics, noted, "We view Transport as one of the leading platforms in the transportation market, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this next phase of growth." Further, Sarah Long, Founder of Nationwide Logistics, added, "The combination with Transport will help fuel growth and expansion opportunities for USLN, our agents, customers, employees, and carrier partners. We look forward to serving our current and new customers with the same leading service the market has come to expect from USLN."

ABOUT USLN

US Logistics, LLC and Nationwide Logistics, LLC are highly recognized and respected specialty freight brokerage providers in North America. USLN offers predominantly full truckload (heavy haul, flatbed, specialty, step-deck, van, and refrigerated) transportation brokerage and logistics services through a national network of agents. For more information, visit www.uslfreight.com or www.nationwidelogistics.net .

ABOUT TRANSPORT

Transport Investments, Inc. is a leading provider of heavy haul, flatbed, and specialized transportation and logistics services throughout North America. As one of the largest carrier groups in the United States and Canada, the combined group handles annual volume of over 375,000 loads through its network of terminals, owner-operators and carriers. Gemspring Capital invested in Transport in 2021. For more information, visit www.transportinvestments.com .

ABOUT GEMSPRING CAPITAL

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the business services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, aerospace & defense, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com .

Contact:

Geoff Broglio

geoff@gemspring.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gemspring Capital