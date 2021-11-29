UpHealth Appoints Darren DeRosa As Chief People Officer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announces the appointment of its new Chief People Officer, Darren DeRosa, who joins the UpHealth executive leadership team effective immediately.

DeRosa brings a wealth of experience with a proven track record of cross-functional human resources successes spanning more than 30 years. His extensive background encompasses global human resources, business operations and optimization and technology for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, pharmaceutical, banking and financial services, insurance and higher education.

Prior to joining UpHealth, DeRosa served as the senior vice president of Business Optimization and People at Amplity Health. He also held the position of senior director Total Rewards Americas and HR Global Operations for Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"Darren is a welcome addition to UpHealth, given his deep experience innovating, developing and implementing strategic global, cross-functional programs that drive business solutions, especially in growth environments," said Ramesh Balakrishnan, CEO of UpHealth. "We look forward to his leadership in helping with the transformation of existing UpHealth business units into a united team with a shared mission and vision."

At UpHealth, DeRosa will initially focus on accelerating various corporate integration activities and hiring and retaining top talent. Additional initiatives include building UpHealth's company culture with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion to align with the company's goal of reshaping healthcare to bridge global healthcare disparities.

DeRosa holds a bachelor's degree from Temple University in human resources and a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania in organization dynamics and administration.

About UpHealth Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

