Yunji Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021[1].

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB437.9 million ( US$68.0 million ), compared with RMB1,066.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the Company's strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and carefully curate products to implement its megahit product pool initiative focusing on the development of private labels and exclusive products. In line with the Company's long-term growth strategy to focus on profitability, the Company optimized its selection of suppliers and merchants during this refinement process, causing near-term decreases in both its marketplace business and merchandise sales.

Repeat purchase rate [2] in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was 80.6%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "In the third quarter, we continued to execute our product curation and supply chain differentiation strategies. Leveraging our differentiated supply chain, we have launched a series of private label products, ranging across a variety of categories including food, cosmetics, supplements, and more. We strive to continually improve our repeat purchase rate and achieve widespread product-market fit for our branded products. We remain optimistic in our differentiated supply chain matrix providing our members with great value."

"As we continued to successfully execute the initiative to refine our product pool, our gross margin continued to improve. We recorded income from operations of RMB17.6 million (US$2.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB16.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and loss from operations of RMB24.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. We also recorded net income of RMB61.4 million (US$9.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of RMB17.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and net loss of RMB43.6 in the third quarter of 2020. Going forward, we believe our strategy to continue developing private-label brands will generate lasting value for our shareholders." said Mr. Chengqi Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.

Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB437.9 million (US$68.0 million), compared with RMB1,066.7 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's decision to upgrade its strategy to carefully curate products starting from the first quarter of 2021. As part of these upgrades, the Company launched its megahit product pool initiative, which focused on introducing more products with strong repurchase potential and developing private labels and exclusive products. In line with the Company's long-term growth strategy to focus on profitability, the Company optimized its selection of suppliers and merchants across its platform, which caused sales decreases in both its marketplace business and merchandise sales.

Revenues from sales of merchandise, net decreased by 60.2% to RMB365.5 million ( US$56.7 million ) from RMB919.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Revenues from the membership program were RMB1.7 million , compared with RMB4.9 million in the same period of 2020. From January 2020 until the end of March 2021 , the Company allowed all its users to enjoy membership benefits free of charge for one year simply by registering for an account on the Yunji app. The Company discontinued free membership as of April 1, 2021 . As a result, revenues from the membership program in the third quarter of 2021 were from paying members who joined the new membership program launched in the second quarter of 2021, while membership revenues in the same period of 2020 were all from the deferred revenue of prior paying members.

Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB64.7 million ( US$10.0 million ), compared with RMB130.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Other revenues decreased by 51.1% to RMB6.0 million ( US$0.9 million ) from RMB12.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 66.9% to RMB248.6 million (US$38.6 million), or 56.8% of total revenues, from RMB751.7 million, or 70.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise in the third quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses decreased by 43.6% to RMB193.8 million (US$30.1 million) from RMB343.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 55.2% to RMB40.6 million ( US$6.3 million ), or 9.3% of total revenues, from RMB90.5 million , or 8.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to: (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, (ii) reduced personnel costs due to staffing structure refinements, and (iii) decreased service fees charged by third-party payment settlement platforms.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 62.3% to RMB59.8 million ( US$9.3 million ), or 13.7% of total revenues, from RMB158.9 million , or 14.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decreases in member management fees and business promotion expenses.

Technology and content expenses decreased by 32.6% to RMB28.5 million ( US$4.4 million ), or 6.5% of total revenues, from RMB42.3 million , or 4.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements and reduced server costs.

General and administrative expenses increased by 25.1% to RMB64.8 million ( US$10.1 million ), or 14.8% of total revenues, from RMB51.8 million , or 4.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations was RMB17.6 million (US$2.7 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB24.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Financial loss, net was RMB30.1 million (US$4.7 million), compared with RMB19.6 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to decreased fair value of equity securities with readily determinable fair value.

Other non-operating income, net was RMB110.5 million (US$17.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with nil in the same period of 2020. The income in the third quarter of 2021 was recognized from the Company's investment in a fast-growing dairy company in China. The investment was initially recorded under equity method and changed to alternative measurement when the Company lost its significant influence. The RMB 110.5 million (US$17.1 million) gain was recognized based on fair value of investment made by a new third-party investor, resulting in dilution of the Company's shareholding interest.

Net Income was RMB61.4 million (US$9.5 million), compared with net loss of RMB43.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB76.3 million (US$11.8 million), compared with adjusted net loss of RMB36.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and diluted net Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.03, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.02 in the same period of 2020.

Change in Management

Mr. Wei Ye has resigned as executive president of the Company due to personal reasons, effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Ye's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation". The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









As of



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

1,063,900

721,883

112,034 Restricted cash

125,844

166,746

25,879 Short-term investments

134,146

263,006

40,818 Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB8,603 and

RMB5,435, respectively)

164,733

97,185

15,083 Advance to suppliers

103,836

67,424

10,465 Inventories, net

135,245

107,794

16,729 Amounts due from related parties

7,841

1,073

166 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(Allowance for credit losses of RMB2,972

and RMB9,301, respectively)

410,423

363,617

56,433













Total current assets

2,145,968

1,788,728

277,607













Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

26,010

14,602

2,266 Long-term investments

158,931

301,541

46,798 Deferred tax assets

59,455

15,663

2,431 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

11,324

7,218

1,120 Other non-current assets (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB1,514 and

RMB2,120, respectively)

148,793

193,343

30,006













Total non-current assets

404,513

532,367

82,621













Total assets

2,550,481

2,321,095

360,228















YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









As of



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021



RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICITS)/EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

501,549

297,529

46,176 Deferred revenue

50,951

79,504

12,339 Incentive payables to members

312,170

269,527

41,830 Refund payable to members

4,398

1,319

205 Member management fees payable

45,841

20,524

3,185 Other payable and accrued liabilities

280,586

202,027

31,354 Amounts due to related parties

22,989

13,208

2,050 Operating lease liabilities - current

6,988

6,032

936













Total current liabilities

1,225,472

889,670

138,075













Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities

8,309

5,334

828 Deferred tax liabilities

1,832

2,998

465













Total non-current liabilities

10,141

8,332

1,293













Total Liabilities

1,235,613

898,002

139,368

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









As of



December 31,

2020

September 30, 2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares

70

70

11 Less: Treasury stock

(85,202)

(60,765)

(9,431) Additional paid-in capital

7,327,148

7,347,658

1,140,339 Statutory reserve

12,624

12,624

1,959 Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,452

857

133 Accumulated deficit

(5,952,085)

(5,878,011)

(912,253) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity

1,312,007

1,422,433

220,758 Non-controlling interests

2,861

660

102 Total shareholders' equity

1,314,868

1,423,093

220,860 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,550,481

2,321,095

360,228

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:























Sales of merchandise, net

919,043

365,467

56,720

3,664,225

1,409,436

218,741 Membership program revenue

4,925

1,688

262

42,392

3,573

555 Marketplace revenue

130,437

64,689

10,039

448,151

248,237

38,526 Other revenues

12,305

6,014

933

48,077

22,731

3,528 Total revenues

1,066,710

437,858

67,954

4,202,845

1,683,977

261,350 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues

(751,701)

(248,581)

(38,579)

(2,953,430)

(1,058,467)

(164,272) Fulfilment

(90,543)

(40,571)

(6,297)

(357,632)

(155,523)

(24,137) Sales and marketing

(158,905)

(59,842)

(9,287)

(638,917)

(217,644)

(33,778) Technology and content

(42,330)

(28,537)

(4,429)

(158,844)

(98,432)

(15,276) General and administrative

(51,838)

(64,840)

(10,063)

(197,681)

(181,796)

(28,214) Total operating cost and expenses

(1,095,317)

(442,371)

(68,655)

(4,306,504)

(1,711,862)

(265,677) Other operating income

4,218

22,116

3,432

27,995

41,687

6,470 (Loss)/income from operations

(24,389)

17,603

2,731

(75,664)

13,802

2,143 Financial loss, net

(19,596)

(30,064)

(4,666)

(1,168)

(1,783)

(277) Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net

(2,238)

58

9

121

(1,019)

(158) Other non-operating income, net

-

110,484

17,147

-

118,886

18,451 (Loss)/income before income tax

benefit/(expense), and equity in loss

of affiliates, net of tax

(46,223)

98,081

15,221

(76,711)

129,886

20,159 Income tax benefit/(expense)

4,401

(29,982)

(4,653)

4,561

(40,945)

(6,355) Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(1,793)

(6,745)

(1,047)

(2,200)

(14,601)

(2,266) Net (loss)/income

(43,615)

61,354

9,521

(74,350)

74,340

11,538 Less: net (loss)/income attributable to

non-controlling interests shareholders

(1,209)

511

79

(6,885)

306

47 Net (loss)/income attributable to YUNJI INC.

(42,406)

60,843

9,442

(67,465)

74,034

11,491

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net (loss)/income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(42,406)

60,843

9,442

(67,465)

74,034

11,491 Net (loss)/income

(43,615)

61,354

9,521

(74,350)

74,340

11,538 Other comprehensive (loss)/income























Foreign currency translation

adjustment

(46,904)

4,149

644

(29,321)

(8,595)

(1,334) Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(90,519)

65,503

10,165

(103,671)

65,745

10,204 Less: total comprehensive

(loss)/income attributable to non-

controlling interests shareholders

(1,209)

511

79

(6,885)

306

47 Total comprehensive (loss)/income

attributable to YUNJI INC.

(89,310)

64,992

10,086

(96,786)

65,439

10,157 Net (loss)/income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(42,406)

60,843

9,442

(67,465)

74,034

11,491 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

net (loss)/earnings per share, basic

and diluted

2,125,377,454

2,141,585,609

2,141,585,609

2,124,763,012

2,139,142,265

2,139,142,265 Net (loss)/earnings per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders























Basic

(0.02)

0.03

-

(0.03)

0.03

0.01 Diluted

(0.02)

0.03

-

(0.03)

0.03

0.01

YUNJI INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation expenses included

in:























Technology and content

346

1,100

171

7,702

3,781

587 General and administrative

1,006

12,517

1,943

57,736

37,298

5,788 Fulfillment

1,609

809

125

9,316

594

92 Sales and marketing

4,262

482

75

9,367

1,177

183 Total

7,223

14,908

2,314

84,121

42,850

6,650

YUNJI INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE

FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Reconciliation of Net (loss)/income to

Adjusted Net (loss)/income:























Net (loss)/income

(43,615)

61,354

9,521

(74,350)

74,340

11,538 Add: Share-based compensation

7,223

14,908

2,314

84,121

42,850

6,650 Adjusted net (loss)/income

(36,392)

76,262

11,835

9,771

117,190

18,188

[1]. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. [2]. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned. [3]. Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

