BigID Announces Auto-Discovery Apps for Cloud at AWS re:Invent

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform, has launched a set of Auto Discovery apps to allow customers to quickly and automatically find sensitive and personal data stored in the cloud. The new Automatic Discovery Apps are designed for cloud platforms - including AWS, Azure, and GCP.

Companies are rapidly migrating their data to the Cloud: C-Suite executives and organizations of all sizes are under growing pressure to know their data - driven by government regulation, the threat of hacking and ransomware, and the global shift to remote work. Organizations need to discover, understand, and manage their cloud data: they need to know what data is sensitive, personal, critical, and regulated; where it resides; and how secure it is.

BigID's Auto-Discovery automatically discover data sources in the cloud, enabling customers to quickly and accurately find their sensitive and critical data, while eliminating manual efforts to search for, configure, and connect data sources across their cloud environment. BigID automatically discovers all new, updated, and deleted data sources within that particular cloud environment. These apps allow for regular and repeated scanning of AWS and other cloud platforms.

"Companies and organizations are increasingly dependent on the Cloud to both manage and utilize their data," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "BigID is the first company to offer solutions that automate visibility and control on their crown jewel data in the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between."

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com

