D4t4 Solutions Updates Celebrus Customer Data Platform with API Connector and Visibility Detection 2.0 New features include a no-code interface for connecting Celebrus to any external application and enhanced content detection for measurement and modeling

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England and CARY, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D4t4 Solutions Plc, a leading innovator in customer data, management, and analytics, today announced the latest version of its Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP), which includes an easy-to-use API Connector and improvements to measure how visitors interact with targeted content, to help organizations find greater value in their data and integrate it throughout their technology stacks.

With a no-code interface, the Celebrus API Connector addresses some of the most frequent sources of frustration in integrating data across enterprise platforms and applications, which too often prevent seamless data orchestration.

"Data is only valuable if you can use it, and when it comes to integrating digital data across multiple technologies, many organizations are frustrated with how difficult and time consuming it can be to piece their data together," said Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions. "Connecting multiple systems using out-of-the-box APIs often requires complex coding, customization and maintenance. We've eliminated that hassle with the Celebrus API Connector, which generates all the code necessary to create a fully functional API that can be quickly implemented and tested, enabling faster time to value with real-time results."

In a recent survey conducted by Forrester, 61% of organizations said that capturing and making sense of digital customer data is difficult for them, and 55% admit understanding customers across all touchpoints and lifecycle stages is difficult. The downstream impact of poor data capture, integration and contextualization is that activation technologies, such as campaign management or decisioning, can never reach their true potential.

Consumers also demand a personalized experience, but what many organizations do not realize is that their offers and content personalization efforts may never truly reach the consumer in the intended manner. Visibility Detection 2.0 addresses these challenges by generating accurate insights into how visitors interact with targeted content, with common benefits including:

More accurate predictive analytics models for real-time decisioning and outbound marketing

Improvements to marketing mix modelling or multi-touch attribution models to drive better return on marketing spend

Better funnel reporting to accurately compare the performance of different pieces of content and messaging

Enhanced compliance and auditability for whether customers have reviewed terms and conditions and regulatory content

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.Celebrus.com , or connect with us via LinkedIn or Twitter .

About D4t4 and Celebrus

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets.

Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the company's flagship first-party product suite. Celebrus CDP automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus FDP helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus CDM provides an enterprise platform that automates the integration and transformation of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics.

