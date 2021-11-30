Expert Offers Internet Safety Tips for Younger Students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For younger students who are new to accessing the Internet, it is helpful to have someone who can teach and guide them on basic, common-sense rules. Jemeka Garcia, a librarian technology specialist/technology teacher at Linden Charter Academy in Flint, Mich., has taught students about these issues for 10 years, the past three at Linden.

The most important tip Garcia reminds her students of constantly is to remember…everything you do online needs parent or guardian permission.

"Young students should know that they really do need to check in with their parent or guardian or another trusted adult when they are doing things on the Internet," said Garcia. She also had several other helpful tips for adults as they teach their kids acceptable Internet use.

When visiting sites, make sure it is appropriate for your age level. Do not give personal information online without your parent/guardian's permission. Get your parents' permission before doing any of the following:

Posting pictures

Making purchases

Creating new accounts.

4. When someone online says something that makes you feel uncomfortable or upset, make sure to tell a trusted adult.

5. When creating a password, make sure to use a combination of numbers, letters, and symbols (if able).

6. Do not share your password with anyone except your parent/guardian.

7. Do not respond to mean messages online.

8. Never meet anyone in person whom you've met online without your parent/guardian's permission.

9. Be mindful of what you post online. Before posting your message, re-read it and ask yourself, "If I read this, how would this message make me feel?"

10. There is a lot of misinformation on the internet, if there is something you do not understand, ask a trusted adult.

11. Do not go around the computer protocols that have been put in place. They are there for a reason.

These guidelines and tips are useful for adults or guardians to use with their children. It's also helpful to review this list every now and then to be sure your student is still using them, as well.

