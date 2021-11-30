First marine services SaaS DockWorks to attend December MRAA conference

Co-founders of the all-in-one marine services platform will be on hand at Dealer Week 2021 to discuss helping marine service businesses grow and scale

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DockWorks, a digital solutions company helping marine services professionals simplify and automate their business, will host a booth at the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas' Dealer Week 2021 in Austin, Texas Dec. 6-9.

DockWorks co-founders will be on-hand at the Marine Retailers Association of the America's Dealer Week conference in Austin, Texas to discuss helping marine services businesses grow and scale.

"We are excited about the kinds of meaningful conversations we'll have with industry leaders at this important conference," said Jeremy Hermanns, co-founder and CEO of DockWorks. "Our product will help marine service technicians solve the very real problems they have navigating the job cycle when servicing vessels such as providing an integrated payment and billing system, streamlining work orders and dispatching technicians."

DockWorks is the first of its kind to offer a mobile application for technicians in the field servicing their customer's vessels. The platform provides access to an industry-first vessel-specific relationship management feature that technicians can use to capture higher quality customer data, receive real-time alerts when estimates are approved, automate payments and capture photos and videos of the vessel to attach to work orders.

The platform also offers service providers with maintenance schedules, enabling businesses to generate reliable recurring revenue through creating and tracking preventative maintenance service agreements.

DockWorks will be a Booth 4210 and will showcase a demo of the platform for conference participants. The MRAA Dealer Week conference runs from Dec. 6 – 9 at the Austin Convention Center and features speakers, breakout sessions and a celebration ceremony.

"DockWorks enables marine service professionals to provide a level of customer service, accuracy and transparency that the industry has never had before," Hermanns said. "The platform not only helps technicians provide unparalleled support, but will encourage recreational boating enthusiasts by helping them keep records of their vessel's maintenance and service. We can't wait to showcase our groundbreaking software to conference attendees."

About DockWorks

DockWorks has developed a full-service operations platform that enables marine service professionals to easily manage payments, scheduling, estimates, and maintenance records that assist the service technician while enhancing the vessel owner experience. The company has offices in San Diego, Calif., Austin, Texas and in Wilmington, N.C. DockWorks' mission is to mobilize and modernize the marine services industry.

