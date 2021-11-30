High Street Insurance Partners Successfully Acquires 22 Former Nationwide Exclusive Agencies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced the successful completion of twenty-seven former Nationwide exclusive insurance agencies throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Maryland. All Agency Presidents will remain active in the business and will now report to Karl Sherrill, Regional President at HSIP.

High Street Insurance Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Street Insurance Partners)

"We are excited about offering a complete independent platform to our new agency partners. As clients' needs continue to evolve, I'm excited to share new offerings clients will now have access to," commented Sherill. "These agencies, associates, and their clients are a perfect complement to HSIP's overall strategy."

HSIP, one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in North America, has now completed 78 acquisitions since forming the company in mid-2018.

About High Street Insurance Partners

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 1,000 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners