PatientPoint Announces Initiative with American Academy of Pediatrics to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Education in Pediatrician Offices AAP to share vaccine education materials with families via PatientPoint tech in pediatrician offices

CINCINNATI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) today announced a new health education initiative that will feature AAP content on the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and older on PatientPoint patient engagement technology in pediatrician offices. As part of the new initiative, PatientPoint will promote AAP vaccine education videos addressing topics such as vaccine readiness, potential side effects and other immunizations on digital screens in waiting rooms and exam rooms.

A new health education initiative from PatientPoint and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) will feature AAP content on the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and older on PatientPoint patient engagement technology in pediatrician offices nationwide.

PatientPoint and AAP's vaccine education initiative arrives in pediatrician offices several weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's official recommendation of a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and older. Educational content from AAP to be featured on the PatientPoint platform includes messages urging families to talk with their child's pediatrician or community healthcare provider about why and how to get their eligible children vaccinated.

"The COVID-19 vaccine will protect the health of children and gives us all more confidence and optimism about the future," said AAP President Lee Savio Beers, MD, FAAP. "Through our work with PatientPoint, we will be sharing educational videos and other resources with families on the COVID-19 vaccine in physicians' offices, encouraging them to have those important discussions with their trusted pediatricians about getting their child vaccinated."

PatientPoint will feature AAP COVID-19 vaccine education on its Wait-Time Communication Platform and Interact Exam Room Platform in over 3,000 pediatric offices as well as in a number of adult specialties including primary care and women's health. Content will be updated with new information on COVID vaccines and other topics relevant to child health in the months ahead.

"PatientPoint is proud to collaborate with the American Academy of Pediatrics to deliver important information about the eagerly awaited COVID-19 vaccine to families through their child's trusted healthcare provider," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We look forward to continued collaboration with AAP to bring timely, accurate information on this and other critical children's health topics to parents at every point of care."

