Point32Health Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health today announced the appointment of Phil Barr as president of government and commercial markets and Peter Church as chief people officer. Phil and Peter will report to Cain Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Point32Health.

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Pilgrim Health Care)

"I'm excited to welcome Phil and Peter to Point32Health," said Hayes. "Their deep knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in advancing our priorities as we become an ever-more important voice in better shaping health care for our members and the communities we serve."

In his role as president of government and commercial markets, Barr is responsible for the strategic direction, oversight and financial performance for all of Point32Health's health insurance and diversified businesses. These markets include the commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and individual lines of business, as well as subsidiaries Health Plans, Inc. and Integra Partners. Additionally, he will oversee line of business presidents in the development of their respective business line strategies in support of Point32Health's overall business goals.

With more than 20 years of experience in the financial and health care industries, Barr joins Point32Health from Gateway Health, where he was senior vice president and chief growth officer. He has held leadership positions at Clover Health, CareCentrix and Aetna. Barr has also held positions at Perella Weinberg Partners and American Express Company. Barr attended Arizona State University (Barrett Honors College) and received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

In his role as chief people officer, Church will provide strategic leadership and oversight for all aspects of the people organization, including compensation and benefits, talent management (talent acquisition and succession planning), diversity and inclusion, and organizational effectiveness. Additionally, Church will be responsible for the development of the human resources strategy and governance to ensure alignment to business strategy goals and values. He will serve as a key partner to the chief executive officer in developing and advancing the culture for Point32Health. Finally, Church will be responsible for the oversight of real estate and workplace services for all our Point32Health offices.

With over 20 years of human resources experience in leadership roles across diverse business and health care sectors, Church joins Point32Health from AVANGRID Energy, where he was chief human resources officer. He has held senior leadership positions at UnitedHealth Group, The Hartford Financial Services Group and Aetna. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Hartford. Church is a member of the Board of Directors for RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income—and our Foundation and Institute work to improve population health. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for both our industry and our 2.3 million members across New England.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point32Health