Thurston Group Partners with Options Medical Weight Loss

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce that they have completed an investment in Options Medical Weight Loss ("Options"). Options is a premier medical weight loss group that provides customized weight loss programs, with guidance from board certified obesity medicine practitioners to patients throughout the country.

Options Medical Weight Loss has rapidly expanded since inception and now operates twelve locations throughout Chicago, Ohio, Arizona, and Florida. Options offers patients proprietary customizable medical weight loss programs that have proven to be highly effective. The total U.S. weight loss industry hit a new peak in 2018, growing 4% to $72 billion, as obesity rates reached all-time highs at 42% of all Americans. Options is able to take advantage of this large growing market and differentiate itself with their medical focus and comprehensive approach to weight loss, which is unique in the marketplace.

Patrick J. Haynes, III, CEO and Chairman of Thurston Group stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Matt Walker and his team at Options. Options' unique range of scientifically proven weight loss solutions and their patient centric approach will help individuals achieve and maintain their weight loss goals. We look forward to working the Dr. Walker and his management team as they continue to build upon their success and continue the growth nationwide."

"We are extremely honored to join forces with Thurston Group. Our partnership will not only allow us to expand our clinics across the country, but help more people achieve their weight loss goals and ultimately healthier lifestyles," said Dr. Matt Walker, CEO Options Medical Weight Loss.

Dan Davis, Managing Director of Thurston Group added, "Over 40% of Americans are obese and it does not come down to one factor. Dr. Walker and his team of board-certified obesity doctors are able to design custom programs that suit the needs of individuals and monitor and assess progress to help achieve weight loss goals."

In partnership with Thurston, Options will execute an aggressive growth strategy focused on new site build out.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners and ARC Health, among others. Over its thirty-five-year history Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

