"Women's Activewear Brand Announces Major Overhaul Due to Pandemic"

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Astoria Activewear Logo

Dear Astoria Activewear Community,

At the heart of our mission is to bring women quality activewear and empower them to reach their health and fitness goals. We do not say this because it sounds nice. It's the goal that everyone here at Astoria Activewear works for each day - because we've all seen how empowering women makes our communities and culture stronger.

As we experience ongoing supply chain challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, our shipping delays and the limitations of our return policy jeopardize this core mission. A poor customer experience has no place at Astoria Activewear, and we have no tolerance for it.

Unfortunately, we have been slow to address these problems, and for this I am sorry. I take responsibility for any pain or frustration this has caused our customers. We will not only make this right; we will work to set an example that other companies can follow.

Astoria Activewear's Commitment

Effective immediately, we are taking the following actions:

Adding new and geographically diversified manufacturing facilities to our supply chain.

Increasing onhand inventory in our warehouses to meet holiday demand.

Permanently extending our return policy from ten days to 21 days.

Adding new sizing charts to all products to ensure the most accurate fit.

Allowing more flexibility when shopping with store credits after a return, including the ability to combine multiple gift cards and promo codes.

Committing to a one to three-day response time for all customer service inquiries.

We are 100% committed to ensuring our brand always delivers the best. Passion, hard work, and accountability will always be the hallmarks of our organization.

Astoria Activewear is privileged to have such passionate and loyal customers. We do not take that for granted. Our entire organization wants nothing more than to deliver a product you can be proud to wear.

Yours Truly,

April Nottingham

Owner/Founder

Astoria Activewear

Contact: hello@astoria-activewear.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Astoria Activewear