Claimatic Wins Insurance Innovators Award

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claimatic, the intelligent insurance claims startup, has been selected as a winner of this year's PropertyCasual360's Insurance Innovators awards in the Technology Innovation category. The inaugural awards honors companies, people, programs and practices that are helping to modernize and humanize the property and casualty insurance business.

Claimatic has been recognized as an innovative company modernizing the insurance claims process with its newly-patented technology that automatically triages, routes and assigns thousands of claims in seconds.

Recognized as an "insurance changemaker," Claimatic's intelligent decisioning software automatically triages, routes and assigns thousands of claims in seconds. Most recently, Claimatic was granted a U.S. patent for its claims triage and assignment technology capable of leveraging real-time, dynamic geo-location of field resources.

The awards jury, composed of industry leaders and newsmakers, received close to 180 nominations from carriers, agencies and brokers, service providers and vendors, teams, individuals, products, and programs. The five nomination categories included Technology Innovation; Customer Experience Innovation; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Risk Management Innovation and Environmental Stewardship.

"Recognition from a leading industry voice like PropertyCasual360 demonstrates Claimatic's commitment to modernize the insurance claims process," said Larry Cochran, Claimatic Founder and CEO. "Our newly-patented technology reduces the wait time for policyholders that have filed claims while also improving the productivity of claims personnel resources which is very helpful in the post-pandemic labor disruption the industry is seeing. Claimatic has already auto-assigned over one million claims to date. We're thrilled to see this innovation acknowledged by our industry peers."

Claimatic and all other winners will be featured online at PropertyCasualty360.com and in the December 2021 issue of NU Property & Casualty magazine. For more information about the Insurance Innovators awards, visit here .

About Claimatic:

Claimatic is a SaaS solution for the insurance industry that streamlines and automates claims distribution and work force balancing to optimize resources based on real-time, dynamic data. The company helps insurance carriers and vendors meet their customers' increasing expectations with expedited claim processing and a highly improved experience, all while streamlining costs. In seconds, Claimatic performs the complex task of evaluating thousands of potential decisions, using multiple dimensions such as location tracking, license qualification, skill sets, schedule availability, vendor panel preferences, and other data, removing days from the typical claim cycle time, reducing loss adjustment expenses (LAE), and improving policyholder experience. For more information, visit Claimatic's website at www.claimatic.com .

Claimatic

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claimatic