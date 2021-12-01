Kudelski Security Enriches Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Services with Integration of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security , the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today the integration of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with the company's leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, delivered through its Cyber Fusion Center operating from Switzerland and the United States.

Kudelski Security's latest collaboration with Microsoft enables Kudelski Security to natively ingest endpoint data from Microsoft Defender for Endpoint-protected devices to actively monitor environments, proactively hunt for new threats and more rapidly initiate remediation actions should a breach occur. This new capacity to integrate with Microsoft endpoint security products follows the recent launch of Kudelski Security's FusionDetect™, a cloud native platform that supports MDR services across IT, OT, and cloud environments.

Kudelski Security's expanded support for Microsoft products builds on previously announced integrations with Microsoft Azure services, Microsoft 365 Defender, and Azure Defender, as well as a Microsoft-focused consultancy designed to help Microsoft clients optimize security in a cloud environment.

"In 2020 alone, the Microsoft Defender for Endpoint solution blocked nearly six billion malware threats on endpoints it protected," said Alton Kizziah, VP of strategy at Kudelski Security. "This increasing volume, combined with the continued public success of ransomware attacks, emphasizes the fact that organizations need complete threat visibility to rapidly detect, block, and respond to cyber attacks.

"Our integration of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint expands our MDR efficiency and offers Microsoft security clients a proven service that improves their security posture while maximizing the effectiveness of their investments in Microsoft security technologies," Kizziah continued.

With market-leading security services and proven support for the Microsoft security ecosystem, Kudelski Security is uniquely positioned to help modern enterprises embrace new security models born in the cloud. In addition to its 24/7 Managed Detection and Response services, Kudelski Security helps clients apply zero trust models and provides data protection capabilities for their Microsoft environments to secure identities, data, endpoints, apps, and infrastructure.

"In today's environment of increasingly sophisticated threats, our mutual clients rely on companies like Kudelski Security and their proactive solutions that include Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, to help protect their enterprise systems and environments," said Zach Howes, Group Project Manager at Microsoft.

Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for excellence in managed security that delivers faster, improved security outcomes. In addition to being ranked a Strong Performer in 'The Forrester Wave for Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021', Kudelski Security was also recognized as a leader in 'The Forrester Wave Mid-Size Managed Security Service Providers, Q3 2020, awarded 'Champion' status by Bloor Research in their 2021 MDR Market Update, recognized as a notable service provider in the latest Frost & Sullivan's European Managed & Professional Security Services Market (June 2021), recognized several consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for MDR services, and in the Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com .

