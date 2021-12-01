MegaFood® Launches Blood Builder® Liquid Iron Once Daily Supplement, Formulated to Support Healthy Energy Levels*

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood® , a vitamin and supplement brand, announced today the launch of Blood Builder® Liquid Iron Once Daily. Available in a convenient format, Blood Builder Liquid Iron is formulated to support healthy energy levels, while being gentle on the stomach and non-constipating.*

MegaFood® Blood Builder® Liquid Iron Once Daily

MegaFood Blood Builder Liquid Iron provides 27 mg of iron in just one serving, and is safe for menstruating women, teenage girls, vegans and vegetarians, athletes & recent blood donors, all of who are at increased risk of being low in iron.* Available in an 8oz bottle (SRP: $30.76) or 16oz bottle (SRP: $50.96), Blood Builder Liquid Iron is made with real tart cherry & fruit juice concentrates, is Non-GMO Project Verified, certified glyphosate residue free, tested for 125+ herbicides & pesticides, vegetarian, gluten free, and made without dairy and soy.

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), iron is the most prevalent nutrient deficiency worldwide. Iron is a vital mineral that supports cellular energy production, healthy brain function and the ability to maintain healthy body temperature," states Erin Stokes, Naturopathic Doctor and Medical Director at MegaFood. "Our new Blood Builder Liquid Iron makes it easy to nourish our bodies with a combination of an iron-rich diet plus this liquid iron supplement formulated to support healthy energy levels."

About MegaFood®

MegaFood exists to grow a healthier world and believes in the power of plants to make people & the planet happier & healthier. MegaFood expertly crafts supplements that pair essential vitamins & minerals with real food, and partners with farmers who share a commitment to nutrient-dense food and soil health through regenerative agriculture. Obsessed with quality, MegaFood offers 9 product certifications, like Non-GMO Project Verified and also tests for 125+ pesticides & herbicides. As a B Corporation, the company believes in doing things the right way to sow a strong foundation of health that helps people thrive. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram & @megafoodfans on Facebook.

