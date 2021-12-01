Soylent Expands Retail Footprint Through Partnership With Publix

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soylent, the original food technology company, today announced that its line of complete nutrition shakes will be sold at Publix, the largest grocery retailer in the Southeast with more than 1,280 stores across seven states. This move comes on the heels of Soylent products debuting at thousands of Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS drug stores across the country. Categorically now considered the largest independent line of complete plant-based beverages in the U.S, the expansion into Publix stores brings Soylent's total offline footprint to 28,000 stores including Walmart, Target and HEB, and advances the company's mission in making healthy and complete nutrition accessible across the country.

"Our mission of making complete, sustainable nutrition accessible, appealing, and affordable to all is a cornerstone in our retail expansion," said Demir Vangelov, CEO of Soylent. "Our partnership with Publix allows us to continue to make our healthy products even more accessible to a wide group of new consumers in the Southeast."

As more people are focusing on the notion that their diet and eating habits can influence health, wellness and disease prevention, many consumers and health professionals alike are turning to Soylent due to its unique nutrition profile. Made from sustainably-grown plant-based ingredients, Soylent's line of products are scientifically developed to provide the perfect amount of vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in one convenient package.

Soylent's complete nutrition shakes are naturally flavored, have low sugar - only 1g - and include all essential nutrients such as phosphorus to build stronger, healthier bones. Crafted with 39 essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, Omega-3s and Omega-6s in each bottle, Soylent's customers can't get enough of new flavors. Soylent's Creamy Chocolate even outperformed dairy-based category leaders containing more sugar and less nutrition in blind taste tests. Notably, product formulations and flavor updates have led to Soylent nearly doubling its total unit sales at national retailers such as Walmart in 2021.

Publix shoppers will be able to discover Soylent complete nutrition shakes in Creamy Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, Vanilla, Banana, Strawberry and Café Mocha. There are also Soylent Complete Protein - a higher protein nutrition shake and Soylent Complete Energy - a shake that combines caffeine and nootropics with protein, vitamins and minerals to boost energy-boosting. All products will be found in the adult nutrition section of Publix stores rolling out now through the end of December 2021. To find out more about Soylent products or find a store near you, please visit www.soylent.com .

