US LBM Acquires Professional Builders Supply

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Professional Builders Supply, a top supplier of building materials to local, regional and national custom and production professional builders in North and South Carolina.

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM)

Founded in 2003, Professional Builders Supply today operates 12 locations in the Carolinas, selling, installing and distributing residential and commercial building materials such as lumber, siding, trim, doors, windows, decking and railing. The company provides turn-key installation services for multifamily applications through its PBS Commercial brand and for residential roofing and siding via SouthEnd Exteriors.

"This exciting, new partnership with US LBM allows Professional Builders Supply to continue delivering an unequaled level of service while expanding the range of materials and services we can provide to our customers and communities," said Van Isley, who will continue to lead Professional Builders Supply's day-to-day operations. "We are incredibly eager to join a like-minded industry leader in US LBM that shares our core philosophy of treating our people with care, honesty and respect so they in-turn do the same for our customers."

With the addition of Professional Builders Supply, US LBM now operates 31 locations in the Carolinas under multiple banners, including GBS Builders Supply, Jennings Builders Supply & Hardware, Maner Builders Supply, Myrtle Beach Building Supply and Parker's Building Supply.

"Professional Builders Supply is recognized as a people-first, growth-focused leader both in the Carolinas and across the building materials industry, and we are proud to welcome the entire team to the US LBM family," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The addition of a preeminent operator in Professional Builders Supply to our existing successful network in the Carolinas puts US LBM in a leading position in the rapidly growing housing markets of Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, Charleston, Wilmington and Greenville-Spartanburg."

Anchor Peabody served as the exclusive advisor to Professional Builders Supply.

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US LBM