Vena Appoints New Chief Technology Officer To Power Scale and Industry-Leading Growth

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced a key addition to the company's executive leadership team. Hugh Cumming has been appointed as Vena's Chief Technology Officer.

Vena Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vena)

As CTO, Cumming will be responsible for taking Vena into the next phase of its product and technology growth, leading one of the fastest-growing product and technology teams in the corporate performance management (CPM) space.

"Hugh is a proven product and technology leader. He brings a really nice mix of big tech, scaling tech and start-up experience to Vena. He also brings his entrepreneurial mindset and strong technical background in various industries, including financial services and fintech," said Vena CEO Hunter Madeley. "I am thrilled to have him join our team and can't wait to see where we grow together."

Cumming's career spans more than 20 years leading agile product engineering, UX and Cloud teams globally at companies, including Finastra, SecureKey Technologies and ADP Canada. He has built and scaled some of the world's most successful fintech platforms. As EVP and CTO, Head of Platform Business at Finastra, a top global fintech company, Cumming built and brought the company's API platform to market, serving thousands of global financial services providers, including 47 of the top 50 financial services providers in the world. He also oversaw the creation of a robust development community through which hundreds of third party developers were able to build unique and interesting add-ons to deliver additional value for Finastra customers.

Most recently, Cumming served as Chief Information Officer and Head of Technology at leading financial services provider Manulife Canada. He led the company's digital transformation efforts across group, individual insurance and Manulife Bank and delivered two of the highest-rated applications for banking and digital insurance claims in the Canadian market.

"Vena has achieved a remarkable point in its growth journey with product market fit and the opportunity to become a significant global player in the CPM space," said Cumming. "Vena's application solves a problem that's obvious and intuitive—bridging the gap between the capabilities of an enterprise-level CPM platform and the flexibility and familiarity of a native Excel interface to help businesses transform their financial and operational planning. I look forward to helping Vena scale and to continue delivering creative ways to serve and add value for our customers."

The appointment of Cumming as CTO follows Vena's recent raise of $300 million in Series C funding led by Vista Equity Partners, one of the largest for a Canadian tech company.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of Excel, the world's leading grid, within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your plans and guides your journey to growth. Over 1,000 of the world's leading companies grow with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com and follow Vena on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @venasolutions.

CONTACT: Anna Wisniewski, awisniewski@shiftcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vena