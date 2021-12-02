SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group received the first-ever Legacy Award from the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA) as a founding member of the association. The award was presented during the 23rd Annual Automotive Supplier Conference: Beyond Disruption event held November 8, 2021, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Amsted Automotive Group was one of thirteen companies to receive the honor.

Amsted Automotive Group Recognized as a Founding Member of OESA at the 23rd Annual Automotive Supplier Conference: Beyond Disruption

Amsted Automotive Group has been a longtime supporting sponsor of both the annual Automotive Supplier Conference and of OESA, a trade organization founded in 1998 on the principles of advocacy and support for the business interests of automotive original equipment suppliers, including those who supply components, modules, systems, materials, and equipment. OESA is a division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).

The 23rd Annual Automotive Supplier Conference: Beyond Disruption featured a panel of industry experts sharing ideas and experiences for how supplier companies can best address challenges and opportunities born from the pandemic, supply chain issues, and material shortages, as well as during the rapid adoption of electrification.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

