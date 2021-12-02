City Office REIT Announces Closing of Sale of Life Science Portfolio for $576 Million

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed the sale of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million. The net sale proceeds, after estimated closing and transaction costs, are approximately $548 million.

"We are pleased to announce the closing of our Sorrento Mesa life science portfolio, which locked in a gain on sale of over $425 million," commented James Farrar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are positioned to redeploy these funds into premier office properties across some of the best markets in the country. We are currently advancing three separate acquisitions in Dallas, Phoenix and Raleigh with an aggregate gross purchase price of approximately $613.5 million. Should we be successful in closing these transactions, they will enhance our portfolio, significantly increase our earnings per share and generate predictable, long-term cash flow for our investors."

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.2 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

