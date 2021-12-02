Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Announces Plans to Expand Operations into Salt Lake City and Reno

KWC Expands to Include 12 Locations by Q1 2022, Further Establishing its Position as the

Nation's Largest Chain of Wellness Clinics, Adds to Delic's Network of Locations

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) ( Original Source ), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today announced its subsidiary Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) plans to open two new clinics in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Reno, Nevada, by February 2022. KWC was acquired by Delic in September 2021 and currently operates 10 ketamine infusion treatment clinics across eight states, delivering more than 60,000 treatments to date across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas and Washington.

KWC Salt Lake City, located in the suburb of Taylorsville at 6087 South Redwood Road, Suite B, is the first of the company's clinics in Utah and is expected to open on January 10, 2022. The facility, which allows for up to seven treatment rooms, will become one of KWC's largest clinics in the U.S.

KWC Reno, opening in February 2022, will be KWC's second clinic in Nevada and is strategically positioned to not only serve local residents but also patients in larger California markets who do not have access to affordable in-state providers.

"Offering accessible, personalized and high-quality care is integral to Ketamine Wellness Centers' mission, and we look forward to supporting the emotional wellness of new patients in Utah and Nevada," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and Chief Operating Officer for Delic. "As the nation grapples with the ongoing silent mental health crisis, we are committed to helping patients struggling with various conditions get back control over their lives again and find relief through these powerful treatments."

Through these latest openings, Delic continues to execute its strategy of expanding ketamine treatment centers to secondary cities in order to reach the greatest number of patients and provide reasonably priced treatments.

Matt Stang, co-founder and CEO of Delic, commented, "Demand for mental health services continues to climb year over year, with one in five U.S. adults experiencing a mental health condition. However, patients around the country still lack access to affordable and effective options. Through the largest chain of wellness clinics offering ketamine treatments in the U.S., Delic aims to directly address this critical issue by focusing our efforts on expanding access to these best-in-class treatments to more people every day. We believe affordable, effective treatments with minimal side effects should be available to anyone who needs them."

In addition to the 12 KWC clinics, Delic's existing portfolio also includes two clinics operated by Ketamine Infusion Centers LLC ("KIC") in California and Arizona, cementing its position as the leading and largest psychedelic wellness provider in the country. Delic expects to open 13 additional clinics across the country over the coming 18 months, further expanding access to millions who can benefit from new medicines and treatments for a variety of mental health conditions and adds to their position as a central hub of education, media, and cultural conversations around these new medicines and treatments.

Delic is committed to addressing the mental health crisis by increasing access to science-backed benefits for all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company does this through an umbrella of related owned and operated businesses to support scaling the impact and reach of treatment, including 1) the largest and most accessible network of physical clinics to administer effective treatments, 2) a licensed lab to develop IP, R&D and innovative high quality and safe product lines, and 3) trusted media and e-commerce platforms and in-person events to market the services directly to patients and consumers and gain data.

For more information about Ketamine Wellness Centers' locations, services and hours of operation, please visit https://www.ketaminewellnesscenters.com/locations/ .

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 12 clinic locations serving communities across nine states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC has provided over 60,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

