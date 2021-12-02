Scheduled to open in late December, the 200-room La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South brings the brand's hospitality to the Shandong province, with guest-friendly services and meeting and event space

La Quinta by Wyndham to Launch in China with First Hotel in the Cultural Shandong Province Scheduled to open in late December, the 200-room La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South brings the brand's hospitality to the Shandong province, with guest-friendly services and meeting and event space

SHANGHAI and SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announces the debut of its La Quinta by Wyndham brand in China with the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South scheduled for late December.

The 200-room La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South features extensive conference and banquet space

La Quinta by Wyndham is a leading hospitality brand with hundreds of locations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, that provides comfortable guestrooms, contemporary design, thoughtful amenities and its signature Here for You® service. The arrival of La Quinta by Wyndham in China marks the latest stage of its global development strategy, and the latest addition to its Asia Pacific portfolio, which comprises over 1,600 hotels across 20 markets and territories. La Quinta also currently operates in New Zealand with further plans to expand in that market.

Recent openings in key U.S. markets include Austin, Texas; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Denver, Colo.; and Santa Cruz, Calif. The brand also has a presence in Canada, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Turkey, and Turkey. In addition to China and New Zealand, La Quinta by Wyndham has also announced plans to further expand in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the Republic of Georgia. There are more than 175 La Quinta hotels in the development pipeline.

"The launch of our La Quinta by Wyndham brand in China marks our latest milestone in expanding Wyndham's multi-brand strategy through attractive and innovative hotel brands across the country. There is a strong demand for branded accommodation in emerging cities all across China – including Weifang – which is fast becoming a thriving destination for business and leisure. The La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South, with its well-appointed guestrooms and collection of exceptional meeting venues, is set to bring our brand vision to life, and provide our guests with a fantastic leisure or business travel experience," said Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

A Leading Location in the City

La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South is located in Weifang, one of the largest cities in the Shandong province. The city is known as the birthplace of kites, and offers a plethora of cultural and tourism offerings and surrounded by beautiful natural landscape that is perfect for mountain-climbing or sight-seeing. The hotel is perfectly positioned adjacent to the Sinomall in Fangzi, a popular commercial and business district, approximately 30 minutes to the Weifang Railway Station and 12 minutes to the Weifang Nanyuan Airport, which offers domestic connections across China.

Contemporary Design for Business and Leisure

The La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang is a new hotel with contemporary design, guest-friendly services and outstanding conference and banqueting facilities.The hotel features 200 guestrooms and suites, all equipped with modern amenities such as large-screen LED TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi and bathrooms with rain showers and bathtubs, allowing all travelers to unwind in style. There is an executive lounge, complete with private check-in/check-out, dedicated concierge services and an exclusive meeting room, and every guest can stay in shape at the Fit Lounge, an impressive 600-square meter gym and yoga room.

A Destination for Dining and Events

Exceptional dining can be experienced at a choice of three restaurants; Xian Café is a vibrant all-day dining destination with show kitchens and panoramic windows, specializing in fresh seafood, Japanese delights and desserts, while The Tasty is a specialty hotpot restaurant serving imported wagyu beef, Mongolian lamb, fresh seafood and more. The hotel's Chinese restaurant, Xiang Palace, presents fine Cantonese and Shandong cuisine, with signature dishes and seven private dining rooms for special occasions and family gatherings.

La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South is expected to become one of the city's leading MICE destinations with 3,400 square meters of conference and banquet space. The 1,500-square meter pillar-free grand ballroom becomes the first hotel in Weifang to feature a holographic projection facility and offers the city's biggest embedded LED screen. The 750-square meter multi-function banquet hall and 12 other meeting rooms, ranging from 70 to 200 square meters, will be equipped with advanced audio-visual technology, creating options for every type of business and social event.

All La Quinta by Wyndham properties participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

