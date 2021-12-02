Quantum Strategy Institute Announces Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Strategy Institute today announced it has appointed a select group of cross-domain experts with deep quantum expertise to its Board of Directors. QSI has 11 managers and special advisors from six different countries (U.S., France, Canada, Spain, UK, and India) with expertise in quantum machine learning, education, cryptography, cloud, industry verticals and leadership. Its Board is composed of five senior leaders from the quantum and venture capital sectors. The Board will be responsible for driving the organization's vision to align the potential of quantum technologies with the reality of business demands.

QSI Logo

QSI's Board of Directors include:

Bert Kaminski , Director – Legal at Google Cloud

Paul Lipman , President of Quantum Computing at ColdQuanta

Sasha Grujicic , Chief Strategy Officer at 1QBit and Founder of Complicated Things

Thomas Park , Partner BDC Deep Tech Fund

Brian Lenahan , Founder & Chair of Quantum Strategy Institute

QSI works with vendors, academics and researchers in the quantum ecosystem to understand and address the challenges facing the quantum technologies market. The organization develops original expert content through articles, research papers and other media to internationally support how businesses can adopt quantum technologies.

Collectively, QSI has already authored numerous original articles focused on everything from cryptography to change management to quantum engineering. Its Board members are active speakers, recently sharing insights at international quantum conferences such as IQT New York, Quantum.Tech 2021 and meetups including Quantum London and Quantum Madrid.

Board Quotes:

"As a thought leader in this emerging field, QSI brings together industry experts to explore the business implications of quantum computing and help consumers understand the path to quantum adoption. Since its launch, QSI has published articles on key areas, including quantum evolution, the roadmap to quantum engineering and how to become a quantum company. At a time when navigating this emerging technology can be challenging, QSI's guidance is essential for business leaders who are looking for a path forward," said Bert Kaminski, Director – Legal at Google Cloud.

"The establishment of the Quantum Strategy Institute (QSI) comes at a pivotal time for the quantum computing industry," said Paul Lipman, President of Quantum Computing at ColdQuanta. "As quantum evolves from its research lab roots to commercial scale, QSI fulfills a critical role in translating between enterprise needs and technical realities, supporting quantum users and vendors in charting a path towards the realization of business impact."

"The development and growth of QSI since its launch has been incredibly impressive. In a field where top talent is in high demand, the team's ability to attract the caliber of contributors around a common goal has exceeded even the highest of expectations. The mission that QSI has clearly resonates in this rapidly emerging field," said Sasha Grujicic, Chief Strategy Officer at 1QBit and Founder of Complicated Things.

About Quantum Strategy Institute

The purpose of Quantum Strategy Institute is to explore the potential of quantum technologies today and in the near future, encouraging the development of a quantum mindset within the global business community, sharing practical applications and offering strategies for its successful adoption. QSI publishes research and opinion pieces on the adoption of quantum technology by businesses, and its offerings are expected to grow to educational and advisory services in the future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Strategy Institute