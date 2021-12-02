RVshare 2022 Travel Trend Report Indicates Americans' Hunger and Readiness to Travel, Forecasting a Robust Year for Tourism

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the world's first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, reveals findings from its 2022 Travel Trend Report, predicting that next year will be a blockbuster year for travel as nearly all (90%) of survey respondents say they're very or even 100% likely to travel for leisure next year[¹]. According to the survey, Americans' desire to travel to clear their minds, escape, enjoy wide open roads, and discover new places has increased since 2020. Additionally, 2022 ushers in a new age of travel as flexible work becomes a permanent lifestyle for many Americans. This shift will have long term effects on the way people travel and approach trip planning in the next year and beyond.

RVshare reveals findings from its 2022 Travel Trend Report predicting that next year will be a blockbuster year for travel. Americans’ desire to travel to clear their minds, escape, enjoy wide open roads, and discover new places has increased significantly since 2020.

These results are among key findings from the RVshare 2022 Travel Trend Report produced by RVshare and Wakefield Research following a comprehensive analysis of consumer sentiment, travel behaviors, and internal booking data to identify the top travel trends of 2022.

"As the global travel industry makes its return, we focused our research on more deeply understanding and assessing the emerging motivators and desires of today's travelers," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "Our findings are encouraging and reflect the ongoing evolution of the travel industry, proving that desire to hit the road has never been stronger. While 2020 and 2021 may have been a time of discovery for many when it comes to RV travel, the category is growing in demand as more and more people find RV and motorhome accommodations appealing for a number of priorities and reasons."

Continue reading below for a summary of other notable findings, trend predictions and statistics surrounding the rise of RV road tripping, flexibility in travel and work schedules, family travel, 'camping out' at events, and more. A link to view the report in its entirety can be found here .

Road Tripping is On The Rise: RV Style

After over a year of pandemic-related travel restrictions, Americans are eager to get back out and travel again, and RV travel is on people's minds, specifically Millennials and Gen Xers. Nearly half of likely 2022 travelers plan on taking a road trip or vacation in an RV in the next 12 months. Travelers are interested in making long road trips more exciting; experiencing nature while reconnecting with travel partners; and clearing their minds to escape, explore and discover new places.

53% of travelers say they're likely to consider renting an RV for a trip in the future.

45% of travelers surveyed included RVs in their top three preferred types of accommodations, a 13% increase from 2020.

70% of Millennials and 54% of Gen Xers are planning on taking a road trip or vacation in an RV in the next 12 months.

74% of travelers have reported that local diners and dives are their favorite stops during road trips.

Flexible Work, Flexible Travel: The New Normal

Many Americans took advantage of the option to work while traveling in 2021, capitalizing on the opportunity to book and plan more spontaneous and longer trips due to more flexible working environments. The "work from anywhere" trend will continue to be a hot topic with more than three-quarters of respondents indicating that their ability to work remotely will be a "key consideration" in how they travel in 2022.

76% of employed travelers had the option to work remotely in 2021 and, of those, 59% chose to work remotely during at least some of their leisure trips.

According to an internal RVshare customer survey, 38% said they now have more opportunities to work remotely than they did pre-pandemic.[ ² ]

Bringing 'Home' On the Go: Family Travel

Family travel is projected to remain an important factor when choosing how and where to vacation in 2022. More than half of likely 2022 travelers are looking to spend quality time with family or explore and discover new places next year, both of which have increased in appeal since 2020. Family-focused destinations such as the campground at Disney Fort Wilderness Resort, for example, are continuously among the top destinations for RVshare customers.[³]

81% of travelers reported that they are excited to travel with family in 2022.

59% of travelers find an RV road trip appealing, followed by trips to National Parks or scenic areas (56%) and family camping trips (45%).

62% of parents responded that RVs offer an exciting experience for their children.

62% of pet owners are planning to bring their family pets with them on at least some of their trips this year.

50% of RVshare rentals on the site are pet-friendly.

National Parks as Popular as Ever

While many Americans visited National Parks in 2021, they continue to top travelers' lists when thinking about future trips in 2022. And, the majority of travelers surveyed would likely choose RV accommodations for trips to National Parks.

More than half of likely 2022 travelers (54%) say National and state parks, as well as nature reserves, are important factors when deciding what type of vacation to choose in 2022.

Travelers are most likely to find RVs appealing for trips to National Parks or scenic areas (56%).

When deciding on the type of vacation to choose for the coming year, nearly two-thirds of likely 2022 travelers (63%) are looking for beautiful scenery and half (50%) are considering outdoor activities.

For planning a trip to a National Park, the majority of travelers (85%) would be at least somewhat likely to choose an RV over other accommodation options, including 26% who say they'd be 100% likely to do so.

Event Experiences Evolve

As travelers become more and more familiar with RVs, they are increasingly using motorhomes and trailers in creative and unique ways. RVshare provides consumers with the option to have vehicles delivered to a destination, which nearly one-third of renters took advantage of in 2021. And with the reopening of sporting, music and culinary festival events taking place in 2022, demand for RVs is projected to rise. Over half of respondents said they're very or even 100% likely to choose an RV over other accommodations when attending a music, food or other multi-day festival event, including a sporting event or game.

80% of travelers are at least somewhat likely to choose to stay in an RV over other types of accommodations when attending these events.

67% of respondents are at least somewhat likely to consider renting an RV over other types of accommodations when planning a tailgating event at a sports stadium, including nearly 1 in 5 (18%) who say they're 100% likely to do so.

24% say RV delivery to an event or festival appeals to them when considering an RV vacation.

77% indicated that they'd be more likely to consider an RV trip if the RV is delivered to the destination, particularly a popular choice among travelers coming from urban areas (58% much more likely to choose RV accommodations given this option).

The full 2022 Travel Trend Report is viewable at rvshare.com/press . For additional information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com .

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

[¹] Research conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 US adults 18+ who have taken a vacation in the past 24 months. The survey was fielded in November 2021.

[²] RVshare internal customer survey, 1,546 active users from the last 160 days, ages 25-65

[³] RVshare 2021 Internal Data

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RVshare